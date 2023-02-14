IBA president Umar Kremlev calls on U.S. boxers to defy world championships boycott

This is the first time the UAE is hosting the Badminton Asia Championships
The president of the International Boxing Association is offering financial support to boxers who defy a U.S.—initiated boycott of the upcoming world championships, which he said was decided by people “worse than hyenas and jackals.”
USA Boxing and the Irish Boxing Association said this week they will not send teams to the women's worlds next month or the men's championships in May.
They cited long-standing governance issues at the IBA, which is suspended from the Olympics, and the IBA's decision to allow Russia and its ally Belarus to compete with flags and anthems after the conflict with Ukraine.
“Those who are doing this to our athletes are worse than hyenas and jackals, they violate the integrity of sport and culture," IBA president and Russian businessman Umar Kremlev said on Friday at a tournament in Morocco, according to an account of the event on the association's website.
"IBA will do its utmost to help athletes from the USA to come and participate in the world boxing championships and will assist them, including financially.”
IBA called the U.S. and Irish statements damaging to its reputation and "based on defamatory half truths."
IBA added it “will pursue strong sanctions” against officials who initiate and join any boycott.
The world championships were traditionally the pinnacle of a strictly amateur boxing system.
Since Kremlev took office and signed a major sponsorship deal with Russian state gas company Gazprom, the IBA now offers prize money — up to $200,000 for a gold medal at the men's championships.
