I want to be undisputed champion, says Bivol after Abu Dhabi win

In another title fight, Chantelle Cameron defeated Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision to become an undisputed female super-lightweight champion

Dmitry Bivol (centre) after his victory in Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

By Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 8:29 PM

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title with a dominant win over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Both boxers entered the historic bout undefeated, Russia’s Bivol on a 20-0 run and Mexico’s Ramirez with 44 victories under his belt.

Bivol, who has been training in Abu Dhabi since September 27, had the upper hand in all the rounds and dealt Ramirez his first career blow with a unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111 and 117-111).

“I’ve proved myself,” said the unbeaten champ. “I am the first to beat him. This means a lot to me.”

In May, Bivol defended his WBA title against multiple champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and he is hungry for more title fights.

“I beat the best guy in the world (Canelo Alvarez) and I was happy. And now I beat another guy who doesn’t know what loss is. It means a lot to me. I have a goal. I want to be the undisputed champion. But it doesn’t all depend on me. If it all depends on me, I fight for all four belts,” Bivol said.

“I am honoured to have fought here. I would love if boxing became the main sport in Abu Dhabi.”

In another title fight, Chantelle Cameron defeated Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision to become an undisputed female super-lightweight champion.

The inaugural event of the new Champion Series was held as part of the landmark partnership between Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi.