‘I learned a lot,’ says Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas while reflecting on his Korn Ferry Tour Pro debut

Rayhan Thomas in action during his final round - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas said he has learned a lot after making his professional debut in the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour last week.

Thomas shot a final round 73 to go with his earlier rounds of 72, 64 and 67 for a 72-hole total of 276, four under par.

The play was over the 6,910 yards Crestview Country Club in Kansas and this gave Thomas a tied 68th-placed finish and a cheque for $3,900 – his first payday as a professional.

Thomas, aged 24, turned pro at the start of this month having completed a five-year US golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University. Last week he finished in tied 9th in the Qualifying School of the PGA Tour of Americas to earn a Conditional Card for the rest of the 2024 season.

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas (r) with his father John (l), prior to teeing off in the final round. - Su-pplied photo

He opened up his final round with birdies on holes 2 and 3 and a bogey on 7 saw him out in 34.

A disappointing back nine holes of six pars, a double and two bogeys saw him slip from 38th after round three.

Thomas said immediately after finishing his round, “That was a lot of fun in my first pro event - I have learned so much over the week. I

“It was good to see players shooting low scores – on what was a difficult day and a tough golf course – it just shows what was possible out there.

“Next for me is the Compliance Solutions Championship at Norman in Oklahoma for the Monday qualifying and then hopefully another Korn Ferry Tour start – then we will see where we are.”

The tournament was won by 31-year-old Taylor Dickson (US) with rounds of 64, 64, 68 and 65 to be 19 under par for a one-shot victory.

This moves Dickson from 17th up to third in the Korn Ferry Tour season-long Points List with his second victory of this 2023 – 24 season and up to a career high of 126th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Thomas learned his golf at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club where he was a member and was coached by Justin Parsons at the Harmon Academy at The Els Club, Dubai. He was a leading amateur in both the UAE and the region and won many amateur events as well as a MENA Tour event – the 2016 Dubai Creek Open.

He represented India in many international tournaments, both as an individual and in team events. He featured regularly in the top 20 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) – Men’s Division. For further information Visit: www.PGATour.com

A deep dive into the Tthe statistics for the week shows Thomas ranked highest in Driving Accuracy at tied for 11th in the field at 51.79% (29/56).

His other stats are as follows:

Driving Distance: 70th: 302.5 Yards.

Longest Drive: Tied 67th: 347 Yards.