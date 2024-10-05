‘I have never seen so much rain in my life' says UAE’s Rayan Ahmed as he makes the cut in Japan

Rayan Ahmed (right) being congratulated by General Abdullah Alhasmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF, on making the cut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan., - Photo NT

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:25 PM

UAE golfer Rayan Ahmed braved the elements, battling through rain-soaked conditions to successfully make the cut at the prestigious 15th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at the scenic Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan.

After opening with a round of 74, Ahmed, 17, has demonstrated resilience in the second round, carding a two-over-par 72. His efforts brought his total score to six over 146, securing his place in the next phase of the tournament.

The cut fell at 148, allowing 63 players to advance, showcasing Ahmed's determination to shine on this international stage.

“It looks like I will have to play 30 holes on Sunday– that will be a first for me,” Rayan told Khaleej Times. “I have not played much in the rain before so it has been a week of experiences all around for me.

“I have never seen so much rain in my life but I was happy to cut. I just hope we have some kinder weather.”

Reflecting on the day Ahmed said: “It was another 4 am alarm call today. After completing my final three holes, I returned to the hotel and came back to the golf course for my third-round tee time.

“I am excited with what is ahead of me tomorrow – I feel comfortable playing in this company and will give it my best.”

Leading the field after two rounds was home player Rintaro Nakano (Jap) on seven under par, one ahead of first-round leader Randy Bintang (Ind) and Wenyi Ding (China) the highest-ranked player in the Men’s World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) at number four.

The third round started at 2 pm with only four holes being played by the leaders.

The completion of the third round and final round will be held tomorrow (Sunday) with play starting at 6.30 am.

Ahmed is the third UAE player to make the cut in the AAC, following Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas in 2018, who finished runner-up, and Ahmad Skaik (UAE) in 2021 when it was hosted at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Representatives from the following Middle East countries are competing this week: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The AAC is the leading amateur golf tournament in the Asia region and was first played in 2009.

43 countries have been invited for this event, which is supported by the APGC, Augusta National and The R&A. For further information and to watch it live on television – Visit: www.aacgolf.com

Leading Scores

aAter 36 Holes (7,217 Yards, Par 70)

Nakano (Jap) 66. 67. 133.

Ding (China) 67. 67. 134.