I backed myself, says Harmanpreet after powering India to first series win in England in 23 years

The Indian captain smashes a magnificent 143 not out from 111 balls

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. — BCCI

By PTI & Team KT Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 11:59 AM

Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that she backed herself as she smashed a brilliant century to help India wrap their first series win against England in 23 years.

Harmanpreet smashed a scintillating unbeaten ton to power India to a comprehensive 88-run win in the second ODI, that sealed country's first series win against England since 1999.

A vintage Harmanpreet rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup with a magnificent 143 not out which came off just 111 balls as India put on board a mammoth 333 for 5.

India bundled out England for 245 in 44.5 overs with medium pacer Renuka Singh (4-57) claiming four wickets.

Danni Wyatt's 58-ball 65 was the lone bright spot, in an otherwise dismal show by England batters.

The last time Indian women won an ODI series in England was in 1999 when they triumphed 2-1.

"Today was a very important game for us, and everyone who got a chance contributed," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

"I took my time and that partnership was important. After that I gave freedom to myself and backed myself. Whoever got the chance today gave us breakthroughs," she added.

The third ODI to be held at Lord's has been reduced to being a dead rubber but it still carries importance for India as the game will mark veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami's final match.

"Lord's will be very special for us with Jhulan going to retire," said Harmanpreet.

Brief scores:

India Women 333/5 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 143 not out, Harleen Deol 58, Freya Kemp 1/82).

England: 245 all out in 44.2 overs (Danni Wyatt 65; Renuka Singh 4/57).