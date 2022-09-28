How Verstappen can win second F1 title in Singapore

Team Abu Dhabi duo join Sharjah Team rookie on podium after another day of Grand Prix drama
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is on the brink of a second consecutive Formula One world championship after five race wins in a row.
Another race victory in Singapore on Sunday could secure the title with five grands prix to go, but it will depend on the results of his nearest rivals.
Verstappen is 116 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with teammate Sergio Perez nine points further back.
The Dutchman will clinch the title on Sunday at the Marina Bay circuit if he wins and:
>> Leclerc finishes ninth or lower AND Perez is fourth or lower or fifth or lower with the fastest lap because that wins a bonus point.
If Verstappen wins and claims the extra point for fastest lap, the title is his if:
>> Leclerc finishes eighth or lower AND Perez fourth or lower.
If Verstappen fails to win in Singapore, the battle moves to Japan on October 9.
In the unlikely event that anyone finishes the season level on points with Verstappen, the Dutchman would retain his title by virtue of recording the most race wins, having already taken 11 of the first 16 grands prix.
George Russell is still in mathematical title contention in his Mercedes, but is 132 points behind so a Verstappen victory would end his hopes.
