Evergreen Dubai cricketer plays at Lord's with cricket legends

Freddy Sidhwa with legendary England pace bowler James Anderson at Lord's Cricket Ground. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:38 PM

Every year, James Anderson, 41, keeps adding to his list of admirers who can’t stop raving about his unmatched ability to defy age. But recently even the legendary English cricketer, the only pace bowler in history to have taken 700 Test wickets, was lost for words when he bumped into Freddy Sidhwa, an 82-year-old cricketing romantic who still plays the sport every weekend in Dubai.

The octogenarian businessman recently flew to London to play in the JP Morgan International Cricket Cup, a community event, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Sidhwa, who bowls left-arm spin, has been a regular at the JP Morgan event where his list of victims includes Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn and Rashid Khan.

This year’s event saw the participation of Anderson, who will hang up his boots after the first match of the three-Test series between England and the West Indies next week.

“I have been playing this event at Lord’s for many years. This time we could only play one match outdoors because of rain. But meeting Anderson was a great moment for me,” the Dubai-based Indian businessman said.

Fast bowlers have rarely survived the rigours of cricket in their mid-30s. Courtney Walsh, the West Indies legend, was an exception who remained rock solid until he retired at the age of 39 in 2001.

But Anderson has even surpassed the giant West Indian, delivering high-class swing bowling masterclasses in Test cricket, the most physically demanding format of the game in which the Englishman has taken 178 wickets in 54 matches at 24.11 since turning 35.

Sidhwa is not surprised by these stats.

“It was amazing to see his fitness. He is retiring now, but he is still incredibly fit,” he said.