How Dubai played a big role in Viktor Axelsen's Olympic triumphs

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during the Badminton World Superseries Finals in Dubai on December 16, 2017. — AFP file

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 8:17 PM

If it’s the size of your dreams that separates mere mortals from living legends, then there is no reason to be surprised by Viktor Axelsen’s freshly minted abode on Mount Olympus.

In his own words, his only dream as a seven-year-old was to smile on the Olympic podium with a gold medal in hand.

No wonder Axelsen smiled from ear to ear in Paris on Monday after becoming only the second male shuttler in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

A two-time world champion, the 30-year-old Danish player’s straight sets win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in Monday’s final has now cemented his place among the greatest shuttlers of all time, just three years after clinching his first Olympic title in Tokyo.

Gold medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark during the podium ceremony in Paris. — Reuters

But his journey to the top of the sport is the result of not just talent and hard work.

A man known for his meticulous planning who even learned Mandarin to get an insight into the legendary Chinese badminton mindset, Axelsen made a smart move four years ago by leaving Denmark for Dubai.

Yes, the world’s greatest badminton player after China’s Lin Dan, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, is a Dubai resident.

It was in 2020 that Axelsen decided to move to Dubai for a chance to train in some of the world’s best sports facilities.

A regular at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex where he trains with his team of coaches, Axelsen says Dubai's strategic location also allows him to travel to Europe and east Asia easily for premier badminton events.

And sometimes, he even invites world-class players like Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 world champion, and India’s Lakshya Sen, who he beat in the Paris semifinals, to train alongside him in Dubai.

After winning the gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Axelsen returned to Dubai to show his gratitude.

“I am here to celebrate my Olympic gold medal,” Axelsen had said while visiting the Dubai Sports Council headquarters.

“I want to thank Dubai Sports Council and Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex and everyone for their full support. Every time I have been here, the support has been amazing, and I have really enjoyed it. I have been able to focus on my training and enjoy my life here.”