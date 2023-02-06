UAE face Malaysia, India take on Kazakhstan on opening day in Asian badminton championship

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship will be held in Dubai from February 14 to February 19

Indian star PV Sindhu will be in action at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre next week. — PTI

The schedule for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, which will be held in Dubai from February 14 to February 19, was released on Sunday.

The opening day will witness top teams including defending champions China starting their campaigns in their respective groups (round-robin ties) at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre which will stage six days of intense badminton action.

China will open against Uzbekistan in Group A, while other top seeded teams Japan (Group D) and Indonesia (Group C) take on Pakistan and Syria in their opening ties.

Hosts UAE will also be in action on the opening day taking the courts against Malaysia in Group B in the second session.

While three of the groups (A, B, D) will witness a team playing three ties each, the Group C will have its teams playing four ties each before two teams advance to the quarter-finals.

The PV Sindhu-led Indian team will start their campaign against Kazakhstan.

Top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the knockout stage, which begins on Day 4 of the championship after the draw.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday while the finals are set to take place on Sunday, February 19.

The event will be contested by 17 teams with some of the top names in the badminton world including Olympic medallists leading their respective teams.

“We are very delighted to announce the schedule for the Dubai 2023 edition of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. All the top teams will be in action right from day one. For the local fans, there will be a lot on offer to cheer for and not just their home team playing but watch their favourite international stars,” said Dr. Sathya Menon, CEO of Beyond Boundaries, the local organisers for the event.

The UAE Badminton Federation also expressed their excitement as a young and energetic home team gets ready to start their campaign at the prestigious championship.

“Our players are thrilled to open their campaign. I wish all the very best to Team UAE and all the participating teams,” said UAE Badminton Federation president Noura Aljasmi.

This is the first time the UAE is hosting the Badminton Asia Championship, which holds great significance as it acts as the qualifying window to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games. The event also gives players the opportunity to qualify for important badminton championships like Sudirman Cup, Thomas and Uber Cups.

All you need to know

What: Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

When: February 14 to February 19

Where: Expo City- Dubai Exhibition Centre

Teams: 17

Groupings:

Group A: China, South Korea, Singapore, Uzbekistan

Group B: Malaysia, India, Kazakhstan, UAE

Group C: Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon

Group D: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Pakistan

Feb 14 (from 9 am): South Korea vs Singapore, Indonesia vs Lebanon, China vs Uzbekistan

(after 1 pm) Malaysia vs UAE, India vs Kazakhstan

(after 5 pm) Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong (China), Japan vs Pakistan, Bahrain vs Lebanon, Indonesia vs Syria

Feb 15 (from 9 am): Indonesia vs Bahrain, China vs Singapore, South Korea vs Uzbekistan, Thailand vs Lebanon

(after 1 pm) Japan vs Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei vs Pakistan

(after 5 pm) India vs UAE, Thailand vs Bahrain, Syria vs Lebanon, Malaysia vs Kazakhstan

Feb 16 (from 9 am): China vs South Korea, Singapore vs Uzbekistan

(after 1 pm) Japan vs Chinese Taipei, Indonesia vs Thailand, Hong Kong (China) vs Pakistan, Bahrain vs Syria

(after 5 pm) Malaysia vs India, Kazakhstan vs UAE

Note: Knockout stage draw will be made after completion of last match of group stage