The curtain came down on another outstanding edition of Glorious Goodwood on Saturday, with Qatar's Wathnan Racing emerging as the undisputed stars after collecting an extraordinary seven trophies in one of Britain's premier racing festivals alongside Royal Ascot and York's Ebor meeting, which takes place later this month.

It was a week that highlighted just how rapidly the ambitious operation has established itself among the elite tier of international racing. Founded in 2022 by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, Wathnan Racing has wasted no time making its presence felt in Britain and Europe by proving it can challenge the sport's traditional powerhouses.

For decades, stables such as Dubai’s Godolphin, Ireland’s Coolmore, and Juddmonte have dominated the biggest racing festivals, but at the rolling Sussex Downs near Chichester in southern England over the past five days it was Wathnan Racing that captured the headlines by landing the title of leading owner at the very festival bearing Qatar’s sponsorship.

The celebrations reached a fitting climax in Saturday's feature, the prestigious Stewards' Cup, one of Britain's most famous sprint handicaps where Evening Saigon delivered Wathnan's seventh success of the meeting.

The six-furlong handicap produced a thrilling finish, with several runners appearing to have chances in the closing strides. Still, it was Evening Saigon and jockey James Doyle who found enough to repel the late challenges from Stratusnine and Mitbaahy.

The victory completed an unforgettable week that also saw Wathnan score success with Humidity, Aomori City, Crimson Advocate, Lazzat, Archivist and Opportunity. The winners came from several different trainers, including Karl Burke, Andrew Balding, Archie Watson, William Haggas and George Boughey, demonstrating the broad strength of the operation.

While Qatar celebrated a major success, Dubai's hopes of ending the meeting on a winning note were narrowly denied despite two commendable performances.

In the Group 3 Glorious Stakes, Al Aasy, carrying the famous blue and white colours of Shadwell Estate Company Ltd., produced another honest effort but had to settle for second behind the Roger Varian-trained Enfjaar.

The evergreen nine-year-old son of Sea The Stars once again showed his trademark consistency, adding another quality performance for the operation founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister.

There was further frustration for Dubai connections in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes, where the well-supported Waardah also filled the runner-up position after chasing home Irish raider Goody Two Shones and Santorini Star. Although victory proved elusive, both Al Aasy and Waardah ran with great credit against high-class opposition.

Away from the action on the track, the racing world also reflected on the retirement of one of Britain's finest jockeys.

Former champion Jim Crowley announced the end of his distinguished riding career after being unable to recover fully from injuries sustained last year.

Crowley, who was appointed as first jockey to Sheikh Hamdan in 2016, enjoyed tremendous success in the colours of Shadwell, partnering champions such as Baaeed, Battaash, Hukum and Anmaat, while spending many successful winters competing in Dubai at the Dubai Racing Carnival.

As one chapter closed with Crowley's retirement, another continues to gather momentum: that of Wathnan Racing.