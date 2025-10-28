UAE set for big season as countdown begins to 30th Dubai World Cup

The UAE’s new flat racing season promises to be one of the most exciting in history, as the country’s twin racing pillars, Meydan and Jebel Ali Racecourse, prepare for an action-packed calendar leading up to the historic 30th running of the Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026.

The 2025–2026 Dubai season officially kicks off this Friday, November 1, at Jebel Ali Racecourse, which will host 11 meetings through to March 8, 2026. Meydan Racecourse, meanwhile, will stage 16 meetings from Friday, November 7 as part of the prestigious Dubai World Cup Carnival, culminating in the $12 million Dubai World Cup.

At a press conference held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, Jebel Ali Racecourse announced a 20 per cent increase in total prize money for the season and unveiled a pioneering new initiative — the “Daaeemm” scheme — the world’s first racing incentive programme dedicated to supporting horse owners.

The new initiative aims to reward participation and competitiveness by offering additional bonuses to horses across selected categories, including maidens and younger horses, beyond their standard race purses.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Ahmed, Director General of Jebel Ali Racecourse, said the coming season will build on the track’s long-standing tradition while introducing fresh opportunities for growth and inclusion.

“This season embodies the vision of Maj. General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, (Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police & Public Security), whose unwavering support has been instrumental in preserving and developing the legacy of Jebel Ali Racecourse,” Ahmed said.

“With the launch of the Daaeemm scheme, we’re creating an incentive structure that benefits everyone in the racing community — owners, trainers, and fans alike. It’s about building a sustainable, competitive, and vibrant future for UAE racing.”

He also highlighted Jebel Ali’s popular community-themed race days from Students and Universities Day to Gallop & Glam Fashion Day and Ramadan Celebrations that bring racing closer to families and new audiences.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, General Manager and Board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) and Secretary-General of UAE Media Council, said the 2025–2026 campaign represents a milestone in the growth and internationalisation of UAE racing.

“This is a pivotal year for our sport,” said Al Shehhi. “The UAE has long been recognised as a global leader in horse racing, and the build-up to the 30th Dubai World Cup only strengthens that reputation.

“Our goal this season is not just to celebrate history, but to show how far UAE racing has come, from Nad Al Sheba’s early days to the global stage of Meydan. With more owners, stronger participation, and initiatives like Daaeemm, the future has never looked brighter.”

He added that the ERA’s collaboration with racecourses such as Meydan and Jebel Ali continues to elevate the professionalism and competitiveness of racing across the Emirates.

In total, the UAE will host 64 race meetings across its five tracks — Meydan, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain — during the new season. But the spotlight will undoubtedly shine brightest on Dubai, as Meydan gears up to mark three decades of the world’s richest and most glamorous race day.

The Jebel Ali Racecourse calendar features 11 race meetings, highlighted by prestigious events such as the Jebel Ali Mile, Jebel Ali Sprint, and Jebel Ali Stakes.

Each meeting is paired with community-focused initiatives celebrating social and cultural milestones, including the Zayed and Rashid Campaign on 29 November, Students and Universities Day on December 13, New Year celebrations on December 27, Art Day on January 17, Gallop & Glam Fashion Day on February 15, and Ramadan festivities during the final two meetings on March1 and 8 2026.

The 2025–2026 season signals a confident new chapter for UAE racing and one defined by global ambition, national pride, and a mission firmly fixed on making the historic Dubai World Cup’s 30th anniversary next March a spectacle to remember for the sporting world.