Twin feature highlights Sunday afternoon action at Meydan

Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 12:05 AM

Meydan Racecourse host an afternoon card for the second consecutive Sunday this week, a six-race card where the highlights are two turf contests - the Fazza Gold handicap over 2410m and the Fazza Platinum handicap over 1,800m.

Recordman is one of two due to be saddled in the former contest by Bhupat Seemar. Where Richard Mullen fills in for the suspended Tadhg O’Shea.

Two of his three career victories have been recorded in the UAE, both on turf, the first over 2400m at Abu Dhabi in December 2019 and on this turf track, over 2000m, in January 2021.

Antonio Fresu partners Seemar’s second runner, Bosphorus, a 5yo entire horse by Golden Horn and a 1200m winner on this turf track in February 2022.

That maiden success remains his sole career victory but he was denied by only a neck, over this 2410m on turf, just before Christmas.

Doug Watson and Pat Dobbs combine with turf debutant Carpe Momentum, victorious once after six dirt outings, his penultimate appearance, in a 1600m Jebel Ali maiden. The 6yo gelding has been mostly consistent in his brief career so, if taking to the new surface, tackling the longest trip he has faced to date, he should at least be competitive.

For Salem bin Ghadayer, Mickael Barzalona partners Decidious who had his first start for current connections when finishing fifth, on this turf track, over 1900m just last Sunday.

Both his UK victories, for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, were over 2400m so, if not ‘bouncing’ on this quick turnaround and with the extra distance likely in his favour, he too should be thereabouts.

Fifteen days ago, at Jebel Ali where he is trained, Waathig was successful in a handicap over 1950m, losing his maiden tag in the process at the eighth attempt, all in the UAE, on his fifth outing this season.

Now trained by Michael Costa for Jebel Ali patron Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 6yo gelded son of Tapiture has turf experience, finishing runner-up over 1600m at Abu Dhabi on his racecourse debut in February 2021. Returned to a grass surface, he appears a fascinating contender in a seemingly wide-open contest.

In fact, a case could be made for all ten in the race in which Ismail Mohammed saddles both Celestial Spheres, the mount of Fernando Jara, and Sea Stone, to be partnered by Bernardo Pinheiro. Both the trainer’s duo are 2400m winners, the former twice in Abu Dhabi, the latter on the all-weather at Kempton.

Shadwell and retained jockey Dane O’Neill enjoyed a Dubai World Cup Carnival double on Friday’s card and combine with Mudaarab, trained by Ali Albadwawi. He is seeking a fifth career win, his two local victories, for Albadwawi’s predecessor Erwan Charpy, both over 2200m on the Abu Dhabi turf.

The field is completed by Vasilakos, Ray Dawson in the saddle for Ahmad bin Harmash, and Act Of Wisdom for whom Elise Jeanne has booked Oscar Chavez. Neither can be ruled out in what promises to be an enthralling handicap.

KT Selections

Race 1

1. Harvest Gold , 2. Mezzotinto

Race 2

1.Alhzeem, 2. Arabian Gazelles

Race 3

1.Al Maroom , 2. Triple Venture

Race 4

1. Sea Stone, 2. Bosphorus

Race 5

1. Franz Kafka , 2.Stormy Ocean

Race 6

1.State Event, 2 Sadeedd.

Day’s best: Franz Kafka