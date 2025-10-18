Trawlerman leads Godolphin’s charge with brave Group 1 win on British Champions Day

Trawlerman delivered a performance worthy of the great stayers of modern times, powering home in the Group 1 QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup to give Dubai’s Godolphin stable and the father-and-son training team of John and Thady Gosden a perfect start to a glittering British Champions Day at Ascot.

The Gold Cup hero confirmed his status as the season’s outstanding stayer, producing a commanding display under jockey William Buick to fend off his gallant stablemate Sweet William once again, crossing the line one and a half lengths clear.

It was a vintage Buick ride: smart from the break, composed in mid-race, and bold when it came down to the crunch.

This success crowns Trawlerman as Britain’s Champion Stayer of 2025, a title richly deserved after a campaign that included triumphs in the Group 3 Henry II Stakes, the Group 1 Gold Cup at Ascot, and the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York.

A new name among legends

With this latest win, Trawlerman joins an illustrious roll of honour featuring Stradivarius, Kyprios, Order of St George, Rite of Passage, and Fame And Glory, horses who, like him, have conquered the biggest staying races in Britain.

Trainer John Gosden was full of praise for both of his stable stars and said, “They are two lovely horses, one seven (Trawlerman), one six, great staying horses and very much part of the family at home,” he said. “When the others want to take a breather, Trawlerman says, ‘No, we’re going two miles and a proper gallop.’ He’s a relentless galloper and a joy to train.”

Gosden added that Trawlerman will now be put away for the winter, with an early-season run planned before next year’s Gold Cup.

“It’s been a long year for him, but he thrives on racing,” Gosden noted. “It’s a pleasure to see him perform like that on good ground. These are the horses that bring people through the gates.”