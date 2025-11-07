More than just a horse race: What to expect at Dubai Racing Carnival 2025

As the sun shines over the vast meadows of the Meydan Racecourse, racehorses spring into the tracks, their hooves kicking up clouds of dirt in the opening race of the prestigious Dubai Racing Carnival.

Although images of affluent women in derby hats and men in clean-cut waistcoats may come to mind, the Dubai Racing Carnival is remarkably diverse; it welcomes visitors from all walks of life, all eager to watch the stallions compete.

Upon entering, visitors receive a leaflet for a “Free Prediction Game”, allowing them to guess the winning horse and claim a prize later. Apart from the excitement of horse racing, there are plenty of entertainment options one can enjoy at the Carnival.

How much does it cost?

Ticket prices range from Dh10 for general admission to a premium day at the tracks where you can rent a private suite for Dh695.

At the Paddock Garden entrance — which costs Dh75 per adult and Dh50 for children — several food pop-ups line the entrance. There’s also fun, carnivalesque games like bag toss, tic tac toe, and mini bowling to keep the little ones entertained.

What to expect at the Dubai Racing Carnival

The Dubai Racing Carnival, which will celebrate three decades next year, starts its latest season on Friday (November 7), and will span 17 races until March 28, 2026.

There will also be four major “feature” days peppered throughout the season, like Festive Friday on December 19, Fashion Friday on January 23, Emirates Super Saturday on February 28. And of course, the Dubai World Cup, which will be the final race of the season where crowns will be given to racing champions.

Among the crowds, a wheelchair-bound 75-year-old woman sits peering over the audience at the track. Zainab A. from Sudan, loved watching the previous years’ Carnival so much that she’s back for a second time.

Meanwhile, her daughter Shahad Abdullah experienced it live for the first time, saying she wanted to “experience horses race (for the first time).”