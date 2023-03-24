Thank you Dubai for making my dreams come true, says stable hand Wayne Mason

For the past 31 years, Mason has devoted his life to caring for horses, a role he has enjoyed and has helped him stay resilient

Wayne Mason initially worked as an exercise rider for trainer Dhruba Selvaratnam. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 8:04 PM

Wayne Mason is in love with his job and always has been.

Although there is no data to suggest that when you are passionate about what you do, the more you will excel.

Thanks to a phone call his Mum made to the Jebel Ali Stables in 1992, enquiring if there was an opening for her son, Mason would arrive in Dubai with a small suitcase and big dreams.

His initial role was as an exercise rider for trainer Dhruba Selvaratnam who he impressed with his commitment, work ethic, and riding skills to the extent that he helped Mason get an official license to ride and that was the start of what he describes as an ‘unbelievable journey.’

“When I first arrived in Dubai I was just a kid from Madras (a coastal city in South India), but someone who wanted to challenge myself,” he told Khaleej Times.

“At that time the city was just starting to develop and so was horse racing. The very next year the Dubai Racing Club was formed and all of a sudden the sport took off.

“We had some of the best riders from around the world, like Lester Piggott, Willie Carson, Pat Smullen, Johnny Murtagh, Willie Supple riding in Dubai,” Mason added.

“Although initially, I had no idea that Dubai would become a hub for racing in the Middle East, if not the world, I soon began to believe that great things were going to happen.”

They certainly did.

As a travelling Head Lad Mason would accompany the stables horses to Qatar, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and the USA (Belmont Park).

“Dubai has been very kind to me and so have the people I have worked for,” he said.

“I have seen the sport, as well as the country, develop simultaneously and at a fast pace. In Dubai I realized that things happen fast, people don’t sit around waiting for things to happen. They make it happen.”

Mason would soon develop a forward-thinking mindset while staying true to his ideals, beliefs, and faith.

After Dhruba Selvaratnam retired from Jebel Ali Stables, Mason applied for a Travelling head-lad job at Zabeel stables and soon found a new home at the championship-winning Zabeel Stables, where his career experienced a level change.

“Satish and Bhupat Seemar provided me with the opportunity to rebuild my career when they offered me a job as a Travelling head-lad and work rider,” he said.

“I never imagined that I would be working for such a large and prestigious stable as Zabeel. I was immensely satisfied and also began to settle down in my family life.”

Mason, 52, is married to Ramona with two ‘wonderful’ kids, Daniel and Hannah.

As he prepares to saddle up the nine runners that will represent Zabeel Stables on Dubai World Cup night, including the star sprinter Switzerland, Mason has time to reflect on all that has happened over the past three decades.

“I’m so grateful to Dubai and me and my family would like to stay here as long as we can,” he said. “It’s one of the best places in the world to work and enjoy a safe family life."

Whatever happens on Saturday Mason remains deeply indebted to his faith.

“I and my family are truly blessed by God,” he said. “None of this would have been possible without Him. Life has no meaning without God.”