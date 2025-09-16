Team UAE set for FEI Young Riders and Juniors World Championship title defence

One of the sport’s most formidable contenders, the UAE will bid to defend their individual title and look to claim the team’s honours at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors 2025 in Buftea, Romania, on September 20.

The UAE claimed the top two spots on the podium at the last event at Castelsagrat in France in 2023, with Rashed Ahmad Al Ketbi expertly steering Hadeer to victory ahead of compatriot Rashed Mohammed Al Mehairi. Team UAE will be represented by five riders at the event.

Speaking on the eve of the team’s departure for Romania, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, affirmed that the UAE Team has prepared for the World Championship under the leadership and guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

“We take immense pride in every member of this UAE team, as well as in the riders who have brought honour to our nation throughout the years," Sheikh Rashed said.

"To represent the UAE on the world stage is both a privilege and a responsibility, and we have complete faith in this exceptional team to raise our flag high with pride. Our riders carry the aspirations of the entire country, and we are certain they will once again make us proud. They compete not only for victory, but with the spirit to inspire through integrity, passion, and true sportsmanship.”

Ahmed Rashed Al Kaabi, Acting General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club and Chief d’Equipe of the UAE Team, added: “Endurance as a sport has flourished under the vision and unwavering support of our nation’s leadership, enabling UAE riders to shine on both the local and international stage. Their achievements stand as a testament to the remarkable talent and determination they bring to every competition.

“The World Championships now present an opportunity to showcase the results of years of preparation. Our team is ready to test boundaries, elevate standards, and deliver performances that embody integrity and excellence. We approach this challenge with confidence and a strong sense of purpose, determined to leave a lasting impression.

“We place our trust in this exceptional team and look ahead with optimism, certain they will honour the country and its leadership with another outstanding performance.”

The FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors 2025 is organised by Shagya Sports Club Association in Buftea, a town located about 20 kilometres northwest of Bucharest. Buftea could be the perfect launchpad for younger athletes to showcase their skills in the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors, an event established by the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) to cultivate and recognise talent in the next generation.