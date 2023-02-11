Sheikha Hissa watches as Fanaar lands Jebel Ali Mile for race sponsor Shadwell

Fanaar gifted his trainer Doug Watson a fourth success in the race while it was a sixth success for Shadwell

Fanaar and Dane O'Neill win the Jebel Ali Mile (Sponsored by Shadwell), the biggest race of the season at Jebel Ali Racecourse. — DHRIC

By Team KT Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 11:57 PM

As if he was motivated by the presence of Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum Shadwell star Fanaar produced his A game to win the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the biggest race of the season at Jebel Ali Racecourse.

The winner was ridden by Dane O’Neill in the famous blue and white silks of Shadwell, the racing empire created by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

Fanaar gifted his trainer Doug Watson a fourth success in the race while it was a sixth success for Shadwell.

“He has been a star this season here at Jebel Ali and it is great that Sheikha Hissa was here to support him,” said Watson. “I am delighted for her, the horse and all my team. It was a great result and very pleasing for everybody concerned.”

The Jebel Ali Sprint Prep Trophy over 1000 metres attracted a field of nine and was won by Story Of Light and Ray Dawson, who continues to have a magical season. Royal Commando was second and Upper Class third.

“I am delighted for the horse, trainer and owner and they have deserved that success,” said Dawson. “He is a horse we always really liked but has not enjoyed much luck so we thought we would try something new which worked out perfectly.”

The day opened with a 1400m handicap and Rashed Bouresly and Oscar Chavez, fresh from winning the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint at Meydan with Miqyaas on Friday evening, combined for victory with Master Sergeant, a convincingly winner.

Resident Jebel Ali Stables handler Michael Costa scored a double on the day, with Mawthog landing the Al Shafar Investment Cup before Bilhayl won the Emirates NBD Handicap. Both winners were ridden by stable jockey Jean Van Overmeire.

Costa commented on Mawthog’s victory: “He arrived a bit late so he is only just settling in so that was very pleasing, especially as he is bred to improve over further in time.”

“Bilhayl had been showing plenty of speed at home so we thought the 1000m would suit but 1200m should not be a problem. I think he is a horse we need to keep fresh so will space out his runs.”

The concluding 1600m handicap was won by Tolmount, Mickael Barzalona in the saddle for Salem bin Ghadayer.