Sheikh Rashid's Powerful Glory steals the show on British Champions Day

Less than a week before the curtain rises on the 2025–26 UAE racing season, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, witnessed a victory that will forever be etched into the fabric of racing history.

Sheikh Rashid’s Irish-bred colt, Powerful Glory, tore up the form book on British Champions Day at Ascot, storming home to a thrilling victory in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (G1) at staggering odds of 200-1, the longest-priced Group 1 winner in Europe since the Flat Pattern began in 1971.

Sprint races are no strangers to upsets, but this was on another level, as Powerful Glory weaved through the 19-runner field to collar the favourite Lazzat by a short neck.

And at the heart of the fairytale victory was a familiar figure, Jamie Spencer, aboard the winner. Spencer, a former British Champion Jockey (2005 and 2007), is widely regarded as one of the most gifted and distinctive jockeys of his generation.

“You never know in this game,” said the Irish rider, dazed by the scale of the upset. “It’s a fantastic sport, it’s been good to me, and days like this make it all worthwhile.”

At 45, Spencer might have been forgiven for believing his biggest chapters have already been written. But on this October afternoon, he reminded the racing world that class never fades.

A sprinter with a Royal touch

Powerful Glory’s dream-like journey began modestly. Bred by Con Marnane in Ireland’s Bansha House Stables, the colt was picked up at the breeze-up sales last spring by bloodstock agent Richard Brown on behalf of Sheikh Rashid and trainer Richard Fahey.

Few could have imagined that, just a year later, he would become a headline-maker on racing’s grandest stage. Before Ascot, Powerful Glory could only finish last of five at Beverley weeks earlier, yet his team had seen a hint of something special in the three-year-old.

“Since Beverley, he’d been training extremely well,” said North Yorkshire-based Fahey. “I’m not saying I expected him to win, but I knew he’d give his best. When I saw the 200-1 price, I nearly had a bet, and I don’t bet! We’ve finally seen the real Powerful Glory today.”

The win broke a half-century record for the longest-priced Group 1 victory in Europe, eclipsing Qirat’s 150-1 Sussex Stakes shock of 1971. Not since Theodore’s 200-1 St Leger triumph of 1822 has the sport seen such odds overcome at this level.

Rival jockey James Doyle, beaten narrowly aboard the favourite Lazzat, showed his admiration and paid tribute to Spencer.

“When Jamie rides the straight course at Ascot, he can create a bit of magic, and you just saw it,” said Doyle.

As the full-house crowd at Ascot erupted in disbelief, Spencer remained characteristically understated. “I thought we might sneak a place,” he said. “Then, all of a sudden, I realised we had a real chance. I’m lost for words.”

Godolphin wins staying crown

On a day already steeped in drama, Godolphin’s Trawlerman added another glittering trophy for the stable’s founder, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, producing a gutsy display to capture the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (G1).

Ridden with textbook precision by William Buick, the Royal Ascot Gold Cup hero confirmed his place as the Champion Stayer of 2025, defeating his gallant stablemate Sweet William by a length and a half.

“He’s a superstar,” said Buick. “He goes out there, gives everything, and wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Trawlerman’s campaign, which featured wins in the Henry II Stakes, Ascot Gold Cup, and Lonsdale Cup, has earned him a place among the modern staying greats: Stradivarius, Kyprios, Order of St George, and Fame And Glory.

Calandagan completes a day for the ages

To close an unforgettable Champions Day, French contender Calandagan, representing the Aga Khan’s famous green colours, captured the Champion Stakes (G1) under former Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Mickael Barzalona. Holding off the favourite, Godolphin’s Ombudsman and the Dubai-owned Almaqam, Calandagan confirmed France’s enduring strength on the international stage.

From Sheikh Rashid’s long-shot thunderbolt to Godolphin’s staying supremacy, British Champions Day 2025 was a fitting finale, rich with unforgettable triumphs