Saturday night fever as key Dubai World Cup trials set to ignite Dubai Racing Carnival

The road to Dubai World Cup night passes through one defining evening at Meydan Racecourse, and this year that spotlight shines brighter than ever on Emirates Super Saturday, the final major meeting of the 2025–2026 Dubai Racing Carnival ahead of the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup fixture on March 28.

This is where reputations are tested, and championship dreams either gather momentum or fade into the Meydan night sky.

For newcomers, think of Super Saturday as the ultimate dress rehearsal and most important trial night of the season, a meeting which carries even greater weight as the Dubai World Cup this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, adding an additional layer of anticipation.

With a pool of AED 10,300,000 on offer and elite contests on both dirt and turf, the depth of competition reflects the global prestige the Carnival now commands.

This season’s Carnival has arguably been one of the most competitive in its two-decade history, thanks to a formidable international challenge that has taken on the UAE’s powerful local stables with remarkable success and will be eager to further prove that they have thrived in Dubai.

At the heart of the evening lies the Al Maktoum Classic, formerly known as the Al Maktoum Challenge, a race that carries the greatest strategic importance on the card as a key stepping stone to the $12 million Dubai World Cup. Ten runners will face the starter, each eyeing a performance strong enough to justify a shot at one of the sport’s richest prizes.

And looming large over those ambitions is the formidable presence of Forever Young, the Japanese superstar, who is the massive favourite to win a first Dubai World Cup after finishing third in last year’s race. An emphatic winner of 10 of his 13 starts, including the Saudi Cup (twice), Breeders’ Cup Classic, UAE Derby and Japan Cup, Forever Young represents the kind of championship benchmark that elevates the stakes for every potential World Cup contender.

Bhupat Seemar runs three as he seeks a second DWC victory following Laurel River in 2024, including Mendelssohn Bay, Killer Collect and Walk Of Stars. M

Killer Collect makes a quick return after winning the Listed Jebel Ali Stakes on 15 February, and 12-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea said: “It’s a quick back-up, but he’s had a light campaign. He’s stepped out of his Jebel Ali Stakes win well but has a bit to improve on the book. He’s a horse I’ve always held in high regard.”

Symbol Of Honour adds further intrigue to the contest and carries the hopes of English trainer Jamie Osborne. The progressive gelding has already shown a strong affinity for Meydan’s dirt track, having won two of three starts, and will aim to build that momentum at the right time of the season.

Osborne noted, “Symbol Of Honour has definitely come forward since his first run of the season, when he ran fresh. We are hopefully working towards the Al Quoz Sprint, and he should be very competitive on a track we know he handles.”

Beyond the feature race, Super Saturday’s structure reinforces its status as a centrepiece of the Carnival calendar. Major turf trials such as the Singspiel Stakes and Dubai City of Gold shape the middle-distance divisions, while sprint contests and mile features help define the hierarchy across the other categories.

There is also a strong sense of narrative continuity this year, with stars like Rebel’s Romance returning to the scene of past triumphs when he lines up in the Dubai City of Golf.

Trainer Charlie Appleby noted: “Rebel’s Romance returns to Dubai in great shape… I’m hoping that he can show us once again what he can do, and everyone can appreciate what a great racehorse he is.”

Elsewhere, legendary Godolphin handler Saeed bin Suroor offered a measured update on veteran Passion And Glory, who was fourth in the race last year. “His last piece of work was good, and he ran well in this race last year, so we know the course and distance suit,” said Bin Suroor, highlighting the careful planning that defines top-level preparation in the Carnival.

Equally significant is the backing of Emirates Airline, whose title sponsorship underscores the enduring partnership between Dubai’s aviation sector and its world-class racing ecosystem

Ultimately, Super Saturday is where clarity replaces speculation as the path to Dubai World Cup glory becomes sharply defined.

