Royal Ascot bids farewell to legendary jockey Frankie Dettori

The charismatic Italian wins four races during the meeting to finish up with 81 career winners at the historic racecourse

Frankie Dettori holds up a banner celebrating 81 wins at Royal Ascot, during a presentation to commemorate his last race at the meeting. — Reuters

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 10:36 PM

As the curtain fell on another enthralling five days of racing at Royal Ascot, it ended on a nostalgic note as the historic racecourse bid farewell to Frankie Dettori, whose extraordinary exploits in the saddle are synonymous with the historic racecourse.

The Italian appeared to save his best for the iconic track that was founded by Queen Anne in the 18th century and has since become part of British folklore.

Dettori himself has been a central figure in the evocative stories which have been told and retold about Royal Ascot, perhaps the most glorious of which is his epic seven wins in 1996.

But sadly, the Dettori saga has come to an end at the Queen’s racecourse, as the Italian will never ride again on its hallowed turf, as he heads towards his programmed retirement at the end of the 2023 season.

Yet, he has left behind indelible memories, the pick of them being his feat of riding a ninth Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami, as he completed 81 wins overall at British racing’s treasured flat venue.

“This week has been unbelievable,” the Italian told ITV Racing. “I won my first Gold Cup in 1992 (Drum Taps) and another one, my ninth.”

Regrettable though, Dettori was unable to topple Ryan Moore as the most successful rider at Royal Ascot with the Brighton-born Moore having ridden 83 career winners.

Moore, however, emerged as the leading jockey at the festival with six winners, while the father and son pairing of John and Thady Gosden were the leading trainers with four wins.

Interestingly, Dettori was unable to stamp his mark on the fifth and final day of the Royal meeting, with the honour falling to hold-up specialist Jamie Spencer, a champion jockey both in his native Ireland and in England, who landed the renamed Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee II Stakes (G1) aboard 80-1 Khaadem.

Jamie Spencer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes riding Khaadem. — Reuters

The day was not without drama as the Ascot stewards held an inquiry into the running of the Hardwicke Stakes before permitting P J McDonald to keep the race on Pyledriver, last year's King George hero.

Pyledriver was up to his old tricks again as he twice veered under pressure ahead of second placed West Wind Blows and Changingoftheguard, who finished third.

McDonald was left to celebrate his first Royal Ascot success and is likely to go for the big one at next month's King George also at Ascot.

