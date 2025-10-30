Rebel’s Romance chases Breeders’ Cup Turf history

Forty years after Pebbles made history as the first British-trained horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Aqueduct, another extraordinary horse, Rebel’s Romance, is poised to rewrite the record books when he lines up in the Breeders’ Cup Turf over 2,400 metres at Del Mar Racecourse in California this weekend.

Like Pebbles, Rebel’s Romance is owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. While Pebbles raced in Sheikh Mohammed’s iconic maroon colours, Rebel’s Romance will carry the famous Royal Blue Godolphin silks, representing the global racing powerhouse Sheikh Mohammed founded in 1992.

Rebel’s Romance, Godolphin’s most decorated horse, is chasing an unprecedented third Breeders’ Cup Turf victory, having stormed home to win at Keeneland in 2022 and again at Del Mar last year. Only two legendary mares, American-trained Beholder and French raider Goldikova, have claimed three Breeders’ Cup victories.

Rebels Romance, a robust seven-year-old son of superstar stallion Dubawi, returns to Del Mar this weekend having won five of his seven starts this year, including a ninth Group 1 success in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct.

Stablemate El Cordobes reopposes after finishing third at Aqueduct. The Frankel colt, three years younger than Rebel’s Romance, has progressed rapidly this season, claiming his first Group 1 victory in Saratoga’s Sword Dancer Stakes in August.

Two-time British champion jockey William Buick continues his association with Rebel’s Romance while exciting Irish rider Billy Loughnane takes the ride on El Cordobes. Interestingly, Loughnane secured his first Group 1 victory aboard Rebel’s Romance for Godolphin in the Grosser Preis von Berlin in August this year.

Assessing the chances of his pair, trainer Charlie Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Rebel’s Romance is in great form and, as always, has been pitch perfect coming into the meeting. He is the old boy in the field, and younger legs are going to take his title at some point, but the advantage he has is experience, and you can’t beat that around here.

“El Cordobes might not be the best horse in the race, but he can get round the turns and loves quick ground. There will be pace in the race, and he’s a horse who’s probably better coming from off the pace. Hopefully, he will give Billy (Loughnane) a good spin round.”

Godolphin faces some serious competition this weekend. Aidan O’Brien’s Classic winner Minnie Hauk leads the charge, while Ralph Beckett’s Amiloc drops back in trip after finishing runner-up in the Irish St Leger with Rossa Ryan aboard.

Frankie Dettori looks to continue his winning streak with James Owen’s Wimbledon Hawkeye, and Dylan Browne McMonagle takes the reins on Ethical Diamond, fresh from his Ebor Stakes triumph for Willie Mullins.

Meanwhile, Notable Speech returns in the Breeders’ Cup Mile after finishing a length third last year. Winner of the 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes, he claimed his third Group 1 success in the Woodbine Mile in September.

Cinderella’s Dream, narrowly denied last year in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, heads back after a strong European season, including victory in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes, while Diamond Rain also lines up in the same race, having finished second in the Group 1 E. P. Taylor Stakes in Canada.

On Friday, two talented Godolphin two-year-olds, Military Code and Infinite Sky, aim to make their mark in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and Juvenile Fillies Turf, respectively. Military Code bids to follow in the footsteps of Mischief Magic, last year’s Juvenile Turf Sprint winner, while Infinite Sky, trained by Brad Cox in America, overcame travel challenges to arrive at Del Mar in peak condition and carries strong form from the US and Europe.

With approximately 2,000 horses in training worldwide and a breeding operation boasting some 2,500 bloodstock, Godolphin continues to be a dominant force in international racing.

As Rebel’s Romance leads a formidable team from Appleby’s Moulton Paddocks stables in Newmarket, all eyes will be on Del Mar this weekend to see whether history can be made once again in the Royal Blue silks.

Breeders’ Cup: What is it?

An annual series of high-profile Thoroughbred races held over two days late October or early November.