Osborne lifts Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for Team Great Britain & Ireland

With a line-up widely regarded as the best ever in the history of the event, Dubai Duty Free celebrated a partnership with Ascot Racecourse that extends to the turn of the century in fine style at the 2026 edition of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup on Saturday.

The latest evolution of the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition saw the introduction of Team Hong Kong taking on the best from Great Britain & Ireland, Europe and The Rest of the World.

Following a break of 20 years, Ryan Moore returned to the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup with a vengeance as he spearheaded a decisive victory for Great Britain & Ireland.

Moore had been leading rider when guiding the same team to glory on his debut in the 2006 edition, and the three-time UK champion jockey again received the Silver Saddle trophy for the most successful individual rider with 47 points.

After coming home seventh in the opening Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, Moore finished in the first three on his four subsequent rides, winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge on Asgard’s Captain and the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic on Archers Bay.

"It has been lovely. I've enjoyed it. It's nice to be back here seeing jockeys like Yutaka (Take) and Christophe (Lemaire) – older jockeys who I was looking up to as a kid. Hopefully everyone has enjoyed it,” said Moore.

Team captain Saffie Osborne was also on the scoresheet, taking the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint on Red Spells Danger, with Dylan Browne McMonagle making the frame on four of his mounts as Great Britain & Ireland ended the day on 81 points.

"It has been really good fun. As I said before, it's a brilliant day to get new people involved in the sport and showcase what fun this industry is. It's brilliant for a younger audience to be able to pick a team and follow them, and to have such world class jockeys here is brilliant,” Osborne said.

Competition debutants Team Hong Kong stormed into an early lead when Jerry Chau and Vincent Ho registered a 1-2 in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash before Luke Ferraris scored 35 minutes later in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, an effort which earned him the Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day, judged on behalf of the title sponsor by former English and Irish Derby winning jockey John Reid MBE.

Ultimately, their challenge fell short and they ended the day on 62 points alongside Europe, who enjoyed a strong end to the card as Frida Valle Skar and Christophe Lemaire finished first and second in the closing Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile.

Jerry Chau was in contention for the leading jockey until the final race. “The day has gone better than I expected. To win the first race – which I did not expect – was great and showed me everything. A first ride and first winner at Ascot was a great experience for me," he said.

The Rest of the World team, made up of Yutaka Take, Suraj Narredu and Jamie Melham, finished fourth on 39 points.

Ramesh Cidambi Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, a partner of the event since its inception and title sponsor since 2006, together with Sinead El Sibai Senior Vice President – Marketing and Salim Dahman, Senior Manager – Marketing, entertained guests in Ascot Racecourse’s prestigious Panoramic Suite.