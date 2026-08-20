Ombudsman finishes fourth as Item lands Juddmonte International

A stunning result at one of Britain’s most prestigious horse races on Wednesday saw world No. 1 thoroughbred Ombudsman finish fourth behind winner Item.

Item, a son of unbeaten great Frankel, who also won the Juddmonte International at York in 2012, claimed the $1.16 million first prize for his owner and race sponsor Juddmonte.

The three-year-old colt finally found space in a congested eight-horse field and took the lead only in the final yards of the 1 5/16-mile contest. Ridden by Colin Keane and trained by Andrew Balding, Item held on to beat 14-1 shot Almaqam by a head.

Constitution River, the French Derby winner trained by Aidan O’Brien in Ireland for powerhouse Coolmore, finished third at 7-4.

Ombudsman, the 5-6 favourite, faded into fourth after struggling to find a clear run along the rail.

Owned by Dubai-based Godolphin, Ombudsman won the Juddmonte International last year and had never finished outside the top two in his previous 12 races.

The five-year-old started the race joint-top of the global rankings with Hong Kong-based sprinter Ka Ying Rising. Item and Almaqam were tied in 20th place.

The improving Item has now won five of his six races, with his only blemish being a ninth-place finish in the Epsom Derby in June, which was run in filthy weather.

In the previous race at York on Wednesday, Derby winner Christmas Day finished third in the Great Voltigeur Stakes behind Maltese Cross, the runner-up at Epsom.

Maltese Cross earned $193,000 for his owner, British film executive George Waud.

Both Item and Maltese Cross could now be targeted at Europe’s richest race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, at Longchamp in Paris on October 4.