Ombudsman extends Dubai's illustrious Royal Ascot legacy

William Buick hailed Ombudsman as a ‘mind-blowing’ horse after the Godolphin star produced a devastating burst of acceleration to retain the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes and further cement Dubai’s remarkable legacy at Royal Ascot on a glorious sun-drenched Wednesday afternoon.

In a performance that dropped jaws, Ombudsman swept past a high-class field in the closing stages of the middle-distance feature to hand Godolphin a seventh victory in one of the meeting’s most prestigious contests.

For Godolphin, it was another landmark success at Royal Ascot, a meeting where the Dubai-owned operation has become one of the dominant forces of the modern era.

Ombudsman ensured that the connection grew even stronger.

Settled comfortably by Buick as pacemakers, the Mississippi River and stable company Devil’s Advocate ensured a strong tempo from the outset, and the defending champion travelled smoothly at the back of the eight-runner field throughout the Group 1 contest. As the field turned for home, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz and multiple Group 1-winning filly Minnie Hauk emerged as the principal dangers.

But once Buick angled Ombudsman into daylight down the middle of the storied racetrack, the result was never in doubt.

Displaying the explosive turn of foot that has become his trademark, the five-year-old surged clear inside the final furlong to cross the line four lengths clear of Irish hope Minnie Hauk, with Daryz finishing third. The victory confirmed Ombudsman as Europe’s leading 10-furlong performer as he successfully defended the crown he won 12 months earlier.

Buick, registering his 40th Royal Ascot winner, struggled to contain his admiration in the post-race interview.

"I am privileged to be able to ride these horses. This horse is just a privilege and a joy to ride and deal with. What he did there was mind-blowing. His turn of foot is that of a miler, but he stays ten furlongs,” said Godolphin’s retained rider.

"John and Thady had him in great shape, and congratulations to the whole team. This is what it’s all about. What he did there was mind-blowing. His turn of foot is that of a miler, but he stays ten furlongs.

"We had huge respect for the opposition, but we knew what Ombudsman can do. Even by his lofty standards, he surprised me a little today,” added Buick

Before returning to Ascot, Ombudsman launched his 2026 campaign with a commanding victory in the $5 million Dubai Turf (G1)at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night. The triumph secured an automatic berth for the Breeders’ Cup Mile and demonstrated once again how Dubai Racing Club’s Carnival programme continues to produce horses capable of excelling on the sport’s grandest international stages.

Ombudsman has now amassed close to £5 million in prize money and reinforced Godolphin’s exceptional record in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. The Dubai-owned operation first captured the prestigious prize with Faithful Son in 1998 before Dubai Millennium, Fantastic Light, Grandera and Rewilding carried the famous blue colours to victory. Ombudsman has now become the latest standard-bearer, following up his 2025 success with an even more emphatic display this year.

Hall of Fame trainer John Gosden believes there could be even more to come from the mature five-year-old.

"This horse has a phenomenal turn of foot and great acceleration for a mile and a quarter horse,” said the handler. “He just showed that class, and it was quite something to come away from the field like that. The Juddmonte International would be a major target - he likes York."

Earlier in the afternoon, Godolphin were denied victory by a nose when Joseph O’Brien’s Limestone swooped late to beat Del Maro in a thrilling Queen’s Vase over a gruelling mile and six furlongs after unbeaten filly Victorious overcame the challenge of being blind in her left eye to land the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes and give legendary Ballydoyle trainer Aiden O’Brien his 99th Royal Ascot winner.