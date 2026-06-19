O'Brien dynasty takes centre stage as Dubai's Royal Ascot charge pauses on Day Four

During much of Royal Ascot 2026, Dubai's runners have held the spotlight. On Friday, however, the attention shifted as one of horse racing's most successful families turned the event into their own contest.

Aidan O'Brien and his son Joseph O'Brien arrived at the Berkshire track with a strong set of horses. By the end of Day 4, they had gathered 11 winners together.

At the end of the day, Aidan took the lead with six wins to Joseph's five, following his century of wins achieved on Thursday.

For UAE racing fans, the O'Brien dominance highlights the fierce competition faced by Dubai's leading operations, such as Godolphin, Shadwell, and other Emirati owners each June at Royal Ascot.

Joseph's accomplishments are especially impressive. He is a former multiple champion jockey who enjoyed many memorable victories at Royal Ascot before weight issues forced him into early retirement. Instead of fading away, he reinvented himself as a trainer and has become one of the sport's brightest talents.

He is also the first person in the modern Group-race era to both ride and train a Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot.

His five wins at this year's meeting represent one of the best performances of his training career. Friday's successes included Green Carrera (Michael Barzalona) in the Sandringham Stakes, which briefly brought him level with his father.

However, Aidan quickly responded in the King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), winning decisively with Causeway and Ryan Moore.

Earlier in the day, the main race, the Group 1 Coronation Stakes, saw the filly Precise solidify her status among Europe's top three-year-olds by holding off a fast-finishing Touleen.

Already an Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, the favourite ran smoothly throughout the mile race. Moore made his move with precision as Precise quickened in the final quarter-mile and maintained her lead to the finish.

For Dubai fans, the defeat was somewhat disappointing.

Representing Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, the racing and breeding operation founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Touleen earned significant credit after navigating a challenging race to finish second.

Ridden by Saffie Osborne, the filly faced difficulty at a crucial moment, briefly getting blocked before finding her way clear in the final furlong. Once she had space, she finished strongly to secure second place, though the margin of defeat did not reflect the struggle she faced.

While Dubai's key players had a quieter day than earlier in the week, many opportunities remain. Saturday's closing card includes several exciting UAE interests, particularly in the Jersey Stakes, where Godolphin will bring a strong trio of runners led by Morris Dancer, Avicenna, and Catullus.

Morris Dancer returns after a strong juvenile season that included Listed success and a narrow defeat at the Group level. Avicenna has already shown he can run with the best and is getting a chance to regain the form that once suggested he could be a Classic contender. Catullus comes in peak condition after a strong handicap win and is expected to thrive on the fast ground and Ascot's demanding seven furlongs.

Charlie Appleby, who trains Catullus, told the Godolphin website, “Catullus probably has a bit to find with some of the field, although he received a big increase in the ratings after his win at Goodwood.

“We have always believed he could be a stakes horse, and he meets a few criteria: he has plenty of experience and loves quick ground. He is in great shape and can hopefully be involved in the closing stages of the race.”