Marquee meeting showcases competitive depth and talent of UAE flat racing

Jebel Ali Racecourse’s flagship meeting of the season, staged under the banner of Gallop & Glam Race Day, underlined the three-decade old venue’s enduring relevance on the UAE racing calendar.

Headlined by the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile and supported by two established Listed contests, the 1200 metre Jebel Ali Sprint and the 2000 metre Jebel Ali Stakes, the card offered a compelling blend of quality of both local and international participation.

Rather than a day dominated by a single standout, the meeting was defined by balance across the afternoon’s six thoroughbred race with each delivering a different style of contest; from a dramatic dead heat to a commanding sprint performance and a razor-tight staying finish.

The Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, sponsored by A.R.M. Holding, produced the most striking moment of the afternoon, with the result only settled by a pulsating dead heat after an intense stretch duel between Hamad Al Jehani’s David of Athens and Salem Bin Ghadayer’s Masmak.

Big raje jockey James Doyle, returning to a venue closely associated with his earlier stint as stable jockey at Jebel Ali Stables during the 2013–2014 season, delivered a measured ride aboard David of Athens, while Brazil’s Bernardo Pinheiro thrust Masmak forward in a relentless late charge to snatch an inseparable finish.

The narrow margins extended beyond the top two, as Mount Kosciuszko, partnered by resident Jebel Ali rider Silvestre De Sousa, finished just a head adrift in third, reinforcing the depth of the field and the competitive nature of the race.

If the Mile was defined by tension, the Jebel Ali Sprint, the second leg of the Emirates Sprint Series, was a study in control and front-running authority. Czech handler Miroslav Nieslanik’s Ponntos dictated proceedings from the outset under Billy Loughnane, the 2023 British Champion Apprentice Jockey, breaking sharply and immediately imposing a demanding tempo that stretched the field.

The eight-year-old, who in 2023 landed the Listed Dubai Dash at Meydan, maintained momentum through the closing stages without facing a serious threat. British hope Apollo One, a veteran of 46 starts including three at Meydan this season, attempted to apply pressure late on but was unable to bridge the gap, with Ponntos crossing the line a comfortable 2 ½ lengths clear.

Tactical Precision in Jebel Ali Stakes

The Listed Jebel Ali Stakes, sponsored by Media World, offered a contrasting narrative built on patience and timing. Former UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar’s Killer Collect was ridden skilfully by twelve-time UAE Champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, who conserved his horse’s energy before asking for his response in the closing stages.

The Doug Watson-trained Arlan, ridden by long-time stable jockey Pat Dobbs, mounted a sustained challenge that kept the outcome in doubt deep into the final furlong, with the pair separated by only a head at the finish. Qatari-trainer Cagliostro’s late effort to secure a placing under James Doyle added further substance to an already competitive renewal.

Strength in supporting races

Beyond the headline contests, the supporting programme reinforced the depth of talent across the card. Bhupat Seemar initiated a productive afternoon with Ordep in the Al Nawayef Stakes, sponsored by Emirates Airline, delivering a performance marked by authority and efficiency.

Fazza Stables boss Salem Bin Ghadayer later secured success in the Al Nayifat Stakes with She’s Essential, who demonstrated resilience in a prolonged duel with Dialled to Dubai.

The opening ESS Stakes went to Mazloom, trained by Jebel Ali’s resident conditioner Michael Costa, setting an early competitive tone that carried through the remainder of the meeting.

Collectively, the afternoon’s three major races demonstrated that success at Jebel Ali increasingly hinges on versatility and reinforced the racecourse’s reputation as a venue that consistently produces close finishes worthy of its flagship status.