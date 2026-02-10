‘Magic Man’ Moreira casts his spell as Japan claims $1m Abu Dhabi Gold Cup

Japan’s growing dominance on the international stage has sent another clear message as Strauss, a five-year-old bred in Japan, captured the inaugural $1 million Abu Dhabi Gold Cup in emphatic style.

Coming just six weeks before a formidable Japanese raiding party, led by Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic hero Forever Young, land in Dubai for the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting, this was no isolated success, but further evidence of the depth and quality defining the Asian racing superpower.