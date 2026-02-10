‘Magic Man’ Moreira casts his spell as Japan claims $1m Abu Dhabi Gold Cup
Strauss’ victory was a landmark moment as he became the first Japanese runner to compete in Abu Dhabi and the first to win, achieved on debut under Joel ‘Magic Man’ Moreira
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 12:34 AM
Japan’s growing dominance on the international stage has sent another clear message as Strauss, a five-year-old bred in Japan, captured the inaugural $1 million Abu Dhabi Gold Cup in emphatic style.
Coming just six weeks before a formidable Japanese raiding party, led by Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic hero Forever Young, land in Dubai for the 30th Dubai World Cup meeting, this was no isolated success, but further evidence of the depth and quality defining the Asian racing superpower.