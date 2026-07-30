Irish power dominates as Dubai-owned runners show promise

Day Three of Glorious Goodwood belonged to Ireland as the formidable training operations of Aidan O'Brien and his son Joseph O'Brien combined to dominate their rivals, while Dubai-owned runners had to settle for minor honours despite several commendable performances.

The headline act was undoubtedly Aidan O'Brien's exceptional filly Diamond Necklace, who maintained her flawless record with a sparkling victory in the Group One Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over a mile and a half.

Making her first appearance on British soil, the unbeaten three-year-old demonstrated why she has become one of Europe’s outstanding fillies by extending her winning run to six races with another solid display.

Before arriving at Goodwood, Diamond Necklace had raced exclusively in France, where she captured three elite-level contests including the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, the French equivalent of the 1,000 Guineas, the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) and the Marcel Boussac Fillies' Criterium.

The Nassau Stakes itself carries royal significance, taking its name from the House of Orange-Nassau, the Dutch royal family. The race commemorates the longstanding friendship between the 5th Duke of Richmond, whose family owns Goodwood Racecourse, and the House of Orange-Nassau, adding further prestige to one of the festival's flagship contests.

While victory proved elusive for Dubai connections, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, saw his horses run with distinction although the top prizes proved out of reach.

In the Group Three Gordon Stakes, Venetian Lace stayed on gamely to claim third behind the Joseph O'Brien-trained Enceladus, with Geryon finishing second in an Irish one-two. That performance suggested that brighter opportunities lie ahead for Venetian Lace.

Earlier on the card, Sheikh Hamdan's promising juvenile Flann Sunna, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, delivered a competitive performance in the Group Two Richmond Stakes.

Although narrowly denied a place in the frame, the colt finished a close fifth after racing in contention throughout, with Man's Best Friend (Ryan Moore) coming home ahead of Adaay Of Scarlett and Night In Vegas.

Meanwhile, Godolphin will be aiming to get off the mark at this year's Glorious Goodwood meeting on Friday when Charlie Appleby saddles two live contenders in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes over a mile.

Leading the challenge is Talk Of New York, who drops back in grade after proving his credentials at the highest level in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That Royal Ascot form received a significant boost when Bow Echo and Gstaad fought out another thrilling finish in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes, further enhancing the credentials of Talk Of New York as he returns to Group Three company on Friday.

Godolphin also fields Catullus, who already boasts winning form at Goodwood after an authoritative handicap success over seven furlongs earlier this season.

Appleby is optimistic both runners can play major roles.

"Talk Of New York has come out of Royal Ascot in excellent order," the trainer told the stable’s website. "His performance behind two outstanding colts reads very well, especially after what we saw in the Sussex Stakes, and dropping back into Group Three company gives him a genuine opportunity.

"Catullus has already shown that he enjoys Goodwood. We know the track suits him, and while he is trying a mile for the first time, we're hopeful he can produce another competitive performance."

Among those standing in Godolphin's way is the Shadwell-owned Yazin, in what promises to be another highly competitive renewal of the Thoroughbred Stakes.