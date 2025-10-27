History beckons as UAE eye Asian Youth Games endurance gold

The UAE will look to make equestrian history in Bahrain by becoming the first nation to win an Asian Youth Games endurance gold.

The 2025 edition of the Games is ongoing in the Bahraini capital of Manama, with endurance marking its debut on the Games schedule with the first-ever competition at Bahrain International Endurance Village in Sakhir on October 30.

The UAE launches a five-pronged attack on the event with the squad featuring Essa Rashed Al Mazrouei, Ahmad Abdulrahman Al Bastaki, Ali Abdulla Al Falasi, Humaid Fahad Al Kaabi and Khalifa Rashed Al Ameemi, hoping to strike gold in both the individual and team competitions.

The UAE are widely considered one of the heavyweights of the sport and all eyes are bound to be on the Emirati contingent, who will start among the favourites.

Speaking on the team’s departure, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Equestrian Club, emphasised that the UAE Team has prepared meticulously for the Games and will look to make the nation proud in Bahrain.

Sheikh Rashed said: “We are proud of the UAE team’s dedication, discipline, and passion — qualities that have already made the nation proud. Their journey of perseverance and teamwork stands as an inspiration. As they compete on the global stage, we’re confident their efforts will deliver great results and further elevate the UAE’s name in excellence and achievements.”

General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, Ahmed Rashed Al Kaabi added: “We are fully prepared for the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain with high spirits and strong determination. Our athletes embody the UAE’s commitment to excellence through their dedication, focus, and teamwork. We are confident they will deliver outstanding performances that reflect our nation’s values of perseverance, unity, and sportsmanship — making the UAE proud and honouring our flag.”

UAE athletes impress

Meanwhile, the UAE has raised its medal tally to 18 at the Asian Youth Games.

In a milestone debut for the sport at the Asian Youth Games, the UAE camel-racing team secured four medals—claiming two golds and two silvers in the boys’ and girls’ events.

In the boys’ competition, Mohammed Omair Al Rashdi captured the gold medal for the UAE, while teammate Khalifa Suhail Al Ghafli took silver. Wasmi Al Balwi of Saudi Arabia claimed bronze.

In the girls’ division, Latifa Mohammed Al Ashkhari won gold for the UAE, with Aisha Abdullah Al Saadi earning silver, and Eman Salem of Yemen taking bronze.

Show jumper Saleh Al Kharbi added another medal to the UAE’s tally after clinching bronze in the individual show jumping event. Malaysia’s Jamal Al-Lail Princess Sharifah Aryel Boudriah won the gold medal, while Iraq’s Mohammed Hammam Harith secured silver.

National swimmer Hussain Shawqi also earned a bronze medal in the men’s 50 m freestyle, clocking 23.43 seconds after qualifying for the final with one of the three fastest times out of seven heats.

The UAE maintained its position as the leading Arab nation at the Games, advancing to sixth place overall in the Asian medal standings with a total of 18 medals—comprising seven golds, six silvers, and five bronzes. China tops the table with 76 medals (38 gold, 26 silver, 12 bronze), followed by Uzbekistan in second place with 29 medals (14 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze).

In cycling, UAE youth rider Falah Al Nuaimi produced an impressive performance, finishing fifth in the 15 km individual time trial with a time of 22:34.34.