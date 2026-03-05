High-octane Dubai Racing Carnival showdown awaits in Meydan’s Ras Al Khor Stakes

The penultimate meeting of the 2025-2026 Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan Racecourse promises an evening of international racing on Friday, with leading developer Emaar sponsoring an eight-race card carrying AED 2.5 million in prize money.

At the centre of the action is the seven-furlong Group 3 Ras Al Khor Stakes, which has attracted a full field of 15 runners, including the winners of the last two editions and several high-profile challengers from Europe and the UAE.

With the Carnival season approaching its climax ahead of Dubai World Cup night on March 27, this meeting offers a chance for horses, trainers, and jockeys to make a statement on one of the region’s biggest racing stages.

Marbaan, trained by Michael Costa, was scratched yesterday, leaving British contender Fort Payne, under the guidance of Nicolas Caullery, to seek to reclaim the title on turf after a disappointing run on dirt.

Costa also saddles Elnajmm, who returned from a layoff to win the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort, beating several of these rivals, including Chicago Critic.

“Elnajmm looks spot on,” Costa said.

Fort Payne’s connections are equally measured in their assessment. Marine Henry, wife and assistant to Caullery, explained the strategy behind running on turf.

“We had a bit of a think about whether to run on Super Saturday or 6 March, but Nico didn’t want to run both him and King Gold in the same race. We know Fort Payne can go on turf, and this is another reason to go to the surface,” she said, reflecting on the horse’s underwhelming dirt performance.

Charlie Appleby’s Godolphin-trained Mysterious Night returns after finishing fifth in the Al Fahidi Fort last year. “