Royal Ascot, the most celebrated meeting in international horse racing, gets underway in England on Tuesday with Dubai's Godolphin operation and several UAE-owned horses once again expected to play a leading role in one of the sport's grandest spectacles.

Combining elite competition with more than 300 years of history and royal tradition, the five-day festival attracts the world's best horses, jockeys, owners and trainers to Ascot Racecourse, where some of flat-racing’s most prestigious prizes are on offer.

For UAE racing fans, Royal Ascot has become synonymous with Godolphin success, it’s founder Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and the late Sheikhs Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

Founded by Sheikh Mohammed in 1992, Godolphin heads into this year's meeting as one of the festival's most successful ownership operations, having recorded more than 60 winners at Royal Ascot. The famous royal blue silks have become a familiar sight in the winner's enclosure, particularly in the marquee Group 1 contests that define the meeting.

This year's challenge begins on an opening day featuring four Group races, including the G1 Queen Anne Stakes and the G1 St James's Palace Stakes, two races in which Godolphin is strongly represented.

The Queen Anne Stakes, run over a mile and traditionally the opening race of the festival, has been a happy hunting ground for Godolphin. The operation has won the race eight times, from Charnwood Forest in 1996 to Ribchester in 2017, and could hold the key to this year's renewal through trainer Charlie Appleby's formidable trio of Notable Speech, Opera Ballo and First Conquest.

Notable Speech, the mount of champion jockey William Buick, heads into the race as the firm favourite. One of the world's leading milers, he arrives at Ascot after an impressive victory in the G1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and is seeking a sixth Group 1 triumph.

The son of Darley’s superstar stallion Dubawi enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign that included significant Group race victories in the 2,000 Guineas, Sussex Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Breeders' Cup Mile, achievements that established him among the elite performers in world racing.

Appleby commented: "Notable Speech is in great form, and while his record at Ascot is not ideal, we feel he was a little unlucky on both previous visits. Conditions should suit him and, if things fall his way, he will be very hard to beat."

Stablemate Opera Ballo has also emerged as one of the most exciting horses to race in Dubai this season. His victories in the G2 Al Rashidiya and G1 Jebel Hatta at Meydan highlighted his quality, while a commanding performance in a mile contest at Sandown confirmed his growing reputation.

First Conquest completes a powerful Godolphin challenge in a race that could once again see the Dubai operation dominate the spotlight.

Later in the afternoon, attention turns to the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes, one of the most prestigious races for three-year-old milers.

Godolphin will be represented by the highly regarded Talk Of New York, an improving colt who announced himself as a serious prospect when winning the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown. While he faces a significant rise in class, connections believe he possesses the talent to compete with the season's leading Classic performers.

Among his principal rivals are English 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo, who represents the trustees of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and Irish Guineas hero Gstaad, making the race one of the highlights of the opening day.

“Bow Echo is still improving physically and mentally,” said trainer George Boughey. “We feel Royal Ascot will provide the ultimate test, but he's done everything we've asked of him, and we couldn't be happier with where he is heading into the race."

Godolphin's challenge continues in the Wolferton Stakes, where Appleby saddles Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Light.

As another Royal Ascot begins, Godolphin once again appears poised to play a major role with several of its leading stars carrying the hopes of Dubai onto one of sport's most famous stages.