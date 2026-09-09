G1-winning trainer George Scott to open Dubai satellite yard

Rising British trainer George Scott will expand his international operation this winter by opening a 20-box base in Dubai.

Newmarket-based trainer Scott will have a team at Meydan Racecourse, housed in a barn outside the international quarantine stables.

Horses based there will be able to contest local racing fixtures at Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Jebel Ali, as well as the high-profile meetings on the Dubai Racing Carnival calendar staged at Meydan.

The move follows Scott’s significant success in recent years in the Middle East, headlined by West Acre’s scintillating victory in the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint at Meydan, Isle Of Jura’s historic triumph in the Bahrain Triple Crown and Force And Valour’s strong form on Meydan’s dirt surface.

Scott’s 2026-27 Dubai string will include Deauville Group 3 scorer Wimbledon Hawkeye, West Acre, Gamrai, Commander’s Intent and Saber Strike.

Bahrain racing operation Victorious Forever will underpin the new venture. However, Scott is keen to involve as many current owners as possible and prospective new owners are also warmly welcomed.

“We are really excited to be stepping up our commitment to racing in Dubai and across the Middle East.

“It feels like the right time to expand the operation internationally off the back of a series of fruitful winter campaigns in the region.

“We’re planning to take a team to target racing at all levels across Dubai. The Dubai Racing Club programme offers a huge amount of opportunity for different types of horses.

“We’ve already identified a number of horses to take, but we’ll also be looking to strengthen the team at Tattersalls’ Horses in Training Sale and privately.”

Scott expects the horses to ship to Dubai in mid-November, ready to target races before Christmas, including the Festive Friday fixture on 18 December.