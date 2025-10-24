From start to finish: Your guide to the 2025–2026 UAE flat racing season

The UAE flat racing season is back, and it’s bigger, faster, and more thrilling than ever. Kicking off at Abu Dhabi Turf Club on October 25 and culminating in the 30th Dubai World Cup at Meydan on March 28, 2026, the upcoming calendar promises 64 race meetings across five iconic venues, from the elegance of Purebred Arabians in Al Ain and Sharjah to the blistering speed of thoroughbreds at Meydan and Jebel Ali making it one of the most anticipated racing calendars in recent years.

UAE flat racing season explained

The UAE flat racing season is back, promising months of excitement and world-class action. It kicks off on October 25 at Abu Dhabi Turf Club and builds to a spectacular finale at the iconic Meydan Racecourse for the milestone 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026.

This season features 64 thrilling race meetings across five iconic venues. Abu Dhabi opens the action, followed by Jebel Ali, Meydan, Al Ain, and Sharjah, each offering its own unique flavor of racing, from the elegance of Purebred Arabians to the blistering speed of thoroughbreds.

Where’s all the action happening this season?

The season sweeps across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain, with each venue serving as a stage for its own brand of racing excitement.

Meydan Racecourse (16 meetings): The UAE’s flagship venue, hosting 16 meetings across the Dubai World Cup Carnival. Meydan, which replaced Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, the original home of the Dubai World Cup, was launched in 2010 and features high-quality dirt and turf racing surfaces on a majestic left-handed oval track.

Abu Dhabi Turf Club (16 meetings): Opens the season with 16 race meetings focused on Purebred Arabian racing. Horses race right-handed on a tight turf track and under lights.

Jebel Ali Racecourse (11 meetings): The second most important flat racing venue in the UAE since 1991, will host 11 meetings. The sweeping right-handed dirt track is renowned for its daunting and steep hill climb to the finish.

Sharjah Racecourse (6 meetings): Six meetings on the famous dirt track, one of the oldest in the country, dating back to 1982, highlight Purebred Arabian racing. The club's commitment to excellence continued with the introduction of the Sharjah Longines Racecourse in 2025, marking a new era for the venue.

Al Ain Racecourse (14 meetings: The newest racecourse in the UAE. The desert style dirt track cements the venue’s role in promoting Purebred Arabian racing among the ever growing population of the ethnic breed.

Overall, the UAE racing season demonstrates a unique blend of tradition, diversity, and modernity in flat racing. From the grace of the Purebred Arabian to the blistering speed of the thoroughbred, the season promises thrills for every horse racing fan.

Key fixtures racing enthusiasts can't miss

Meydan Racecourse remains the crown jewel, headlined by the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1), the second richest race globally after the $20 million Saudi Cup, which will celebrate a milestone 30th Anniversary on March 28, 2026.

First run in 1996, the Dubai World Cup meeting is one of the most glittering race days anywhere in the world and also includes a full slate of Group (to tier) contests: the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1), Dubai Turf (G1), Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1), Al Quoz Sprint (G1), Dubai Gold Cup (G2), UAE Derby (G2), and Dubai Kahayla Classic (G1) for Purebred Arabians.

In addition, the Al Maktoum Challenge Series, three elite prep races, serves as a key stepping stone, producing horses that often excel on Dubai World Cup night.

At Jebel Ali Racecourse, the season’s top races include the Jebel Ali Mile, the Jebel Ali Sprint, part of the Emirates Sprint Series, and the Jebel Ali Stakes, for thoroughbred horses. All three races made their debut in 1992 at the launch of the venue

Abu Dhabi Turf Club hosts classic Purebred Arabian races, with a mix of thoroughbred action under floodlights. The calendar features the UAE President’s Cup (inaugurated in 1994), the Jewel Crown Cup (2009), and the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup. The National Day Cup (1999) and Abu Dhabi Gold Cup (2025) are other highlights of the season.

At Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club (SERC), key fixtures include the Sharjah Ruler’s Cup (1,700 m), the club’s biggest race, the HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup, and the GCC Race Cup.

Finally, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club stages feature races for Purebred Arabians, including its Marathon series (~4,100 m) and a Derby-style 1,800 m contest for four-year-olds.

Together, these venues form the backbone of the UAE racing calendar, blending international standard Group races, elite Arabian horse contests, and high-stakes fixtures that attract global interest.

Masters of the track: UAE's top trainers

The UAE’s horse racing scene has become a global powerhouse, thanks in large part to the expertise of its top trainers.

Leading the charge is Doug Watson, the veteran American trainer who holds eight UAE Champion Trainer titles, making him the most successful in the country’s history. Watson, who is based at the historic Red Stables in the Metropolitan area in the heart of Dubai, has overseen standout horses like Isolate, a Godolphin Mile and Al Maktoum Mile winner, cementing his reputation as a master of thoroughbred racing.

Close on his heels is Bhupat Seemar, the Indian trainer whose 2024 Dubai World Cup victory with Laurel River marked a career-defining moment. Known for consistently preparing top-tier thoroughbreds, Seemar’s Zabeel Stables in Nad Al Sheba has become synonymous with elite performance. He has clinched the UAE Trainers' Championship title twice , the first time in the 2021–2022 season and his second title came in the 2023–2024 season.

Australian trainer Michael Costa has quickly made a name for himself since relocating to Dubai, taking on major UAE races with a stable of promising horses at the Jebel Ali Stables. His arrival highlighted the UAE’s global appeal for trainers and the competitive edge of its racing circuit.

Emirati trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri secured his third UAE Trainers’ Championship in 2024–2025 with 40 wins, bringing his career total to over 500. Based at Oasis Stables in Meydan, Al Mheiri has triumphed in top Group 1 races including the Al Quoz Sprint, Golden Shaheen, Jebel Hatta, and Maktoum Challenge, cementing his status as one of Dubai’s leading horsemen.

Trainer Ernst Oertel, a three-time UAE Trainers’ Champion (2014, 2019, 2020), is renowned for his success with Purebred Arabians. Based at Al Asayl Stables for owner-breeder Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah, his major wins include the Dubai Kahayla Classic, UAE President’s Cup, and Sheikh Zayed National Day Cup. Remarkably, he achieved this while overcoming the amputation of his left leg in 2014, showcasing his resilience and passion for the sport.

Saeed bin Suroor has been the cornerstone of Godolphin, the world-leading racing operation. Joining the team in 1993, the former Dubai police officer has trained over 2,000 winners, including multiple Dubai World Cup champions, establishing himself as one of the UAE’s most influential trainers. Operating from the Godolphin Stables in Al Quoz, Bin Suroor has built a reputation for meticulous preparation and consistent success.

Together, these trainers illustrate the blend of tradition and talent that has propelled UAE horse racing to world-class status.

Top jockeys to follow this season

The 2025–2026 racing season promises thrilling action, led by some of the world’s most accomplished jockeys.

Tadhg O’Shea, Ireland-born and a 12-time UAE Champion, continues to dominate both Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian races, famously riding Laurel River to Dubai World Cup glory. Since moving to Dubai in 2002, he has become a dominant force across both Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian racing and is known for his tactical brilliance and clever judgment under pressure.

Antonio Fresu brings precision and international experience from Italy, including a Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen win. Fresu’s career combines his Italian heritage with international achievements, establishing him as a leading name in domestic horse racing.

William Buick, Godolphin’s star British jockey, combines tactical brilliance with victories in global classics and success by the dozens in the UAE. From Dubai World Cup glory aboard Prince Bishop in 2015 to multiple Sheema Classic, Gold Cup, and Millennium Stakes wins, his skill and versatility make him one of the UAE’s must-watch jockeys for 2025–2026.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa, a three-time British champion, adds flair and experience, ensuring every race at Meydan is a contest to watch.