From sales ring to winner’s circle, Godolphin’s future takes shape at Newmarket racecourse

Even as Godolphin’s blue banners were flying high in Newmarket’s sales ring this week, marking another show of strength at Book 1 of Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, their juveniles were blazing just as bright a patch on the historic Rowley Mile.

The Dubai-owned global powerhouse, backed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, combined elite investment with elite performance on the opening day of the Dubai Future Champions Festival, a meeting that Godolphin proudly sponsors and continues to support as a key platform for racing’s next generation.

While the featured Group 1 Fillies’ Mile went the way of arch rivals Coolmore through the undoubtedly impressive Precise, a smart-looking son of Aussie stallion Starspangledbanner Dubai connections nonetheless celebrated a triumphant afternoon that yielded two Group victories for Godolphin and a prestigious handicap success for sports-loving Sheikh Juma Dalmouk Al Maktoum, a former Olympic and Asian games star.

Godolphin’s crack pairing of Charlie Appleby and William Buick once again proved a formidable partnership, striking first with the lightning-fast Beckford’s Folly, who set a new two-year-old course record in the G3 Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes. Later, they doubled up with Act Of Kindness, who broke her maiden in fine style in the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Between those successes came a rousing victory for Sheikh Juma ‘s progressive Yabher, who swept to glory in the Old Rowley Cup (Heritage Handicap), giving Dubai connections three wins on a day that underscored a commitment to British racing that dates back to the 1980s.

Dubai on the radar

“Beckford’s Folly showed a lot of potential on his second and third starts, which left us thinking that we hopefully had a Stakes horse,” said Appleby. “Whether he’s one for Dubai remains to be seen; it could be a challenge for him, but he’s an exciting colt for next season.”

The performances at Newmarket came as Godolphin continued to flex its muscle off the race track, topping the buyers’ list at the Tattersalls sales where they secured 23 top-tier yearlings in an investment that underlines its forward-looking philosophy.

And the momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Appleby and his Moulton Paddocks team are primed for another major push on day two, with a three-pronged Godolphin assault on the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes, traditionally seen as the championship race for two-year-olds in Britain.

Appleby, who is seeking a fourth win in the contest following Pinatubo (2019), Native Trail (2021), and Shadow of Light (2024) sends out Distant Storm, Saba Desert, and Pacific Avenue, who are aimed at following in the hoofprints of past Godolphin winners of the race.

“Distant Storm was very impressive last time and deserves his chance,” Appleby said. “Saba Desert just didn’t fire at the Curragh, but we’re hoping cheekpieces can help him rediscover his best form. Pacific Avenue will ensure a nice, even pace. He’s a genuine colt who’s earned his place.”

From the sales ring to the racecourse, Godolphin continues to invest in the future while celebrating current success.