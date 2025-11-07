From Argentina to Meydan: Pereyra’s dream debut lights up historic Dubai Racing Carnival

The 2025–26 Dubai Racing Carnival marked a vibrant start to the new season at Meydan Racecourse on Friday evening when launching a series of 16 marquee meetings that will culminate in the landmark 30th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup next March.

With the racing world watching, two names shone brightest: Argentine jockey William Pereyra, who announced his arrival in the UAE with a stylish double, and Musabbeh Al Mheiri, the reigning champion trainer who might just have unearthed another key partnership.

Meydan has long been a stage for writing extraordinary stories, and on opening night, it delivered plenty. From a Group 1 superstar returning in style to a new South American ace making an early impression, the Carnival could not have asked for a better start.

In football, Argentina gave the world Lionel Messi. In racing, it might soon be William Pereyra. Making his first appearance outside South America, the 31-year-old from Formosa Province showed he belongs among the elite jockeys, producing two commanding victories that had Meydan buzzing by the end of the evening.

New alliance, winning start

After he opened his UAE account aboard Shepperton Lodge in the Emirates SkyCargo Handicap, guiding the four-year-old to an 8¾ length demolition job over 1,900 metres, Pereyra said: “I’m very happy to win my first race in Dubai. It’s my first time riding outside Argentina, and I’m excited about the rest of the season. He travelled beautifully, and when we turned for home, I knew I had a lot of horse under me.”

Barely half an hour later, Pereyra was back in the winner’s circle after steering Cupid’s Dream to a comfortable three-length victory in the featured AED 250,000 Emirates Airline Handicap. Both wins came for Musabbeh Al Mheiri’s Oasis Stables, a fitting reward for the Emirati trainer who continues to reinvent himself year after year.



“I am really lucky to be supported by good owners,” said Al Mheiri. “Good horses make a good trainer.

After Silvestre De Sousa departed his Nad Al Sheba-based stable at the end of the 2024-2025 season to join Jebel Ali Stables, Al Mheiri turned to Pereyra, a man with over 1,700 wins and 30 Group 1s in Argentina, to spearhead his new campaign.

It looks like a smart call. “William’s calm in the saddle and reads a race well,” said an elated Al Mheiri after the double. “He’s fitted in quickly with the team. We have some exciting horses, and it’s good to start the season this way.”

Pereyra’s arrival also continues a quiet Argentinian tradition in the UAE, following in the footsteps of Jesús Rosales, Carlos Sandoval, and Carlos Sánchez.

“It’s inspiring to be here,with so many South American jockeys,” Pereyra said. “The atmosphere, the horses, the people, everything is fantastic, I just want to adapt and make the most of every opportunity.”

Dark Saffron's dominant return

The night began with a flash of star power as Dark Saffron, last season’s Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) hero, returned with a commanding performance in the Emirates Airline Conditions Stakes. Trained by Ahmad bin Harmash and ridden by Connor Beasley, the three-year-old never looked in danger, stretching clear by four-and-a-half lengths.

“It was better than ten gallops at home,” Beasley said afterwards. “He’s strengthened up and matured. He’s a proper dirt horse, and there’s plenty more to come.”

Bin Harmash enjoyed a double himself when Union Security coasted to a five-length success in the Emirates Courier Express Maiden, marking an excellent start to his Carnival campaign.

Grey Boss calls the shots

Former champion trainer Bhupat Seemar also made his mark with Grey Boss, a debut winner who overcame a wide draw to take the Arabian Adventures Maiden over 1,400 metres. Tadhg O’Shea, ever the cool hand, timed his run perfectly to win by a quarter of a length from Mystrey Chime.

“He’s got a lovely mind and will only get better with experience,” 11-time UAE Champion Jockey O’Shea said. “He’s a big horse with scope, a name to keep on your radar.”

A cosmopolitan Carnival begins

The international flavour extended deep into the Carnival card. British rider Connor Beasley, Brazilian ace Silvestre De Sousa, and Uruguayan trainer Julio Olascoaga all graced the winner’s circle, underlining just how global the Meydan stage has become. The evening’s final race saw De Sousa guide Norato to the first career win in ten starts, closing a night that had plenty of promise.

As the first curtain of the Carnival came down, one message rang clear: Meydan’s road to its 30th World Cup anniversary is going to be one unforgettable.