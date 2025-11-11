Exciting battles on the cards in new Dubai endurance season

The much-anticipated 2025-2026 Dubai International Endurance City calendar gets underway with the Seeh Al Salam Endurance Challenge on Friday with all of the top teams looking to create an early impact.

In what is a double header, Saturday will witness the first of the Private Stables rides with the Al Wasl Endurance Cup. While the Seeh Al Salam Endurance Challenge is held over 120 kms, the Al Wasl Endurance Cup will see riders competing over 101 kms.

The highlights of the 2025-2026 season are the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival and the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festivals.

The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, from January 6-10, 2026, honours the riding achievements of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, while the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, from March 23-27, 2026, celebrates the accomplishments of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The near six-month long season concludes with the Endurance Trainers Cup on April 4, 2026.

This year's season features a comprehensive calendar of quality local and international races, courses developed to the highest standards, and a fully integrated veterinary and organisational system within DIEC’s facilities.

Commenting on the start of the season, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Equestrian Club, affirmed that the endurance season in Dubai is crucial to the international equestrian calendar.

He noted that the great support of Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan have played a pivotal role in establishing Dubai’s leading position in organising and hosting endurance championships.

Sheikh Rashed added that the new season focused on enhancing the competitiveness of the races and developing the organisational experience to better serve riders, participants, and spectators.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, explained that preparations for the season are complete and include the rehabilitation of competition tracks and grading systems, the development of veterinary clinics and cooling stations, and the upgrading of timing and digital tracking systems to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and safety.