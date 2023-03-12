Dubai World Cup: Sumptuous Iftar on offer at Meydan Racecourse

Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Racegoers attending the Dubai World Cup have the opportunity of sampling something different this year when the iconic Sky Bubble hosts a sumptuous Iftar on March 25, the organisers announced on Sunday.
Offering panoramic views of the racetrack and stunning Dubai skyline at sunset, the Sky Bubble is the highest point on Meydan Racecourse, looking down over the pulsating action.
This unique venue will celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan for the first time, with a five-star buffet on offer after the breaking of the fast is observed.
Guests can enjoy a sumptuous feast, with stuffed medjool dates and apricots on the table at sunset, followed by a vast array of cuisine.
Feature dishes include Arabic Mixed Grill, Seafood Mixed Grill, Lahem Borem, Lamb Harris, Grilled Beef Steak and Vegetable Lasagna.
Desserts include cheesecake, chocolate and orange cake and Kunafa Cheese.
The Sky Bubble features closed-circuit television monitors with live coverage of all nine races, a kids’ area, lounge and a dining area allowing guests freedom and accessibility to enjoy their day.
Additionally, guests have access to Apron Views, the social hub and where the Style Stakes fashion competition is held. Rather than employ a reservation system, seating will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. The package includes Iftar and gourmet finger food along with soft drinks only. Afternoon tea will be available upon request prior to Iftar.
The Sky Bubble Iftar package is priced at Dh 600 for adults (soft beverages) and Dh 300 kids (3-12).
Parking is available for free in the remote car park. To avail of the grandstand parking, a ticket must be purchased separately online for Dh 80.
