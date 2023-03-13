Exclusive: Fresu to cheer for legendary Dettori at Dubai World Cup

Antonio Fresu is not only a fan of the Milan-born Dettori but also admires him for all that he has done to put Italy on the global flat-racing map

Zenden, ridden by Antonio Fresu, in action during the Dubai Golden Shaheen in 2021. — Reuters file

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 8:53 PM

When the gates fly open next Saturday for the 27th running of the Dubai World Cup (Group 1), there will be one man in the jockey’s room at Meydan screaming his heart out for Frankie Dettori who will be riding in the iconic $ 12 million contest for one final time.

“I think Frankie has a big chance of winning the race for the second year in succession because he’s very good jockey and Country Grammer is a very good dirt horse,” Fresu told the Khaleej Times.

“Frankie knows him well and knows how to ride him. I’ll be cheering for him come Saturday.”

Fresu describes Dettori as a very talented jockey who is always good to the other ‘boys’ in the weighing room.

“He’s well-liked and someone that you can easily relate to,” he said.

Fresu himself is an engaging individual, not just with his peers but also with the racing fraternity in the UAE who last year voted him to win the end-of-season People’s Choice Award for Best Local Jockey.

“Recognition is important in sport and awards like these go a long way to helping you perform at the top of your game,” he said. “They mean a lot.”

One of the most popular riders in the UAE and Middle East region, Fresu has ridden for a host of big-name trainers and also lent a helping hand to them as a useful work rider when required.

He has ridden 45 winners during the 2022-2023 UAE racing season and is only second behind ten-time Champion Tadhg O’Shea on the jockey’s table.

However, given the ultra-competitive nature of the sport and the presence of some of the best riders in the country, it’s not always easy to get big rides like he would like to have on March 25, when Meydan hosts the latest Dubai World Cup extravaganza.

At this point, Fresu has just one booked ride for his boss Musabbeh Al Mheri, aboard Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 winner Rajeh in the $ 1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic, one of the world’s most prestigious races for Arabians.

“He’s a nice horse and if he runs his race he will be competitive,” said the Italian. “It’s a hard race to win as the breeding of Arabians has improved and there are many good horses in the field.

“Obviously I would like to have had more rides but we’re still waiting for invitations from the club. A couple of our horses are on the fringe so let’s see what happens over the next few days. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” he added.

Fresu, who began his UAE stint with retired handler Erwan Charpy, has struck a good partnership with Mheri and his assistant Maria Ritchie at the Oasis I Stables that overlook Meydan Racecourse.

“Musabbeh is a wonderful person to work for,” said Fresu. “He brings so much positive energy to the stable. He’s easy to get along with and knows his horses very well.

“His instructions are to the point and always perfect. It’s a jockey’s dream to have a boss like him. We have a very good relationship that is built on trust.

“He trusts me a lot and I feel it. I trust him as well. It makes my job a lot easier.”

Over the next few days, Fresu will be keeping a close watch on his telephone to see if there is any good news about other potential rides at the Dubai World Cup.

“That would be fantastic, but I can’t complain as I have had another wonderful season out here in the UAE,” he said. “I’ve ridden winners at all the tracks and enjoyed every one of them."

FANTASTIC FRESU

Antonio Fresu was voted Best Local Jockey (People’s Choice) at the 2022 HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horse Racing Excellence Awards

He has ridden over 180 winners in five season in the UAE including a personal high mark of 58 in 2021-2022

His biggest career win came in 2021 when he rode Zenden to victory in the Group 1 $1.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan Racecourse. He also won the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge the same year with Military Law.

