Dubai World Cup: Equinox wins Sheema Classic in style

The Japanese Horse of the Year took nearly a second off the course record as he finished the 2,410 metres demolition job in 2 minutes 25.65 seconds

Japan's Equinox, ridden by Christophe Lemaire, races past the finish line to win the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 10:53 PM

Towards the end of an extraordinary performance by Equinox, Christophe Lemaire had the luxury of such a massive lead that just as Usain Bolt would do in his heydays, he took his eyes off and needed to turn his head nearly 180 degrees to locate his rivals.

The Japanese Horse of the Year, travelling outside his country for the first time, put on quite a show. If Lemaire had not eased off towards the end, the winning margin would have been a lot larger than the eventual 3.5 lengths.

Even though never challenged, the son of Kitasan Black took nearly a second off the course record as he finished the 2,410 meters demolition job in 2 minutes 25.65 seconds.

It was an emotional win for the French jockey, whose last Sheema Classic success was way back in 2006.

“I rode the best horse, I had no fear to set the pace,” said Lemaire, explaining why he decided to jostle into the lead even before reaching the first turn and dictating the pace of the race.

“It’s been a long time since I won the Sheema Classic. Last time was with Heart’s Cry. He passed away two weeks ago (at age 20 on March 9 in Japan), so I am very grateful to this horse. Today’s win was a tribute to Heart’s Cry.

“Race after race, he’s going up the rankings of the horses I have ridden. It was a great, great performance against these kind of horses at the top level. I couldn’t be happier.”

Westover, trained by Ralph Beckett, and Zagrey, trained by Yann Barberot, followed Equinox to the finishing tape.

A proud trainer, Tetsuya Kimura added: “Much like he did last year, he went straight to the lead so that got me a bit worried at the start, but the horse travelled fine and everything went well.

“We didn’t have a plan really and Christophe is just a very good jockey who knows how to ride this horse very well. He did a fantastic job in the saddle and Equinox is such a fine horse that he knows how to get the job done.

“It was a tough field with some very strong horses but he’s a champion and he was just the best. He got the job done and made it all look so simple. I am very happy with this performance.”

Moore, who could not add to the two wins earlier in the day, said: “I’m really happy with the run. He ran a super race and he was beaten by a very good horse, but he showed himself to be a high quality colt. That horse (Equinox) will be a threat wherever he goes.”

Zagrey trainer Barberot was delighted with the result and said: “It’s fantastic. He’s a proper Group 1 horse and I'm delighted. He wasn’t precocious, as is the case with quite a lot of Zarak’s progeny. Then he got injured at three after he was second in the Prix Eugene Adam but that turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“He loves soft ground so he might be a horse for something like the Champion Stakes at Ascot. Today, he’s been beaten by a phenomenon.”

HOW THEY FINISHED

1. Equinox (Tetsuya Kimura) Christophe Lemaire

2. Westover (Ralph Beckett) Ryan Moore

3. Zagrey (Yann Barberott) Christophe Soumillon