Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Tickets for the Dubai World Cup, taking place on March 28, 2026, at the Meydan Racecourse, are now on sale. Buyers can enjoy early bird preferential prices on the tickets if they purchase them before December 31, 2025.

Considered one of the most prestigious and glamorous occasions on the Dubai calendar, the event will mark its 30th anniversary in 2026. General admission tickets start from Dh40 when purchased online, providing access to the spacious public areas and live entertainment.

The World Cup will bring together the best horses, jockeys, and trainers from around the world to compete in nine world-class races, with a combined $30.5 million in prize money.

Ticket Prices Tickets to the Apron Views — the buzzing social village with trackside views, a party scene, and lots of dining and drinks options — will cost Dh280 on early bird prices. After December 31, these tickets will cost Dh450.

The Grand Gallop Mega Brunch offers a five-hour brunch inside the SkyBubble with panoramic views of the racecourse and Dubai skyline. Packages start from Dh699 on early bird rates.

The Gallery will serve afternoon tea, followed by a lavish buffet and beverages. Tickets will be Dh1,120 for adults (Dh1,400 full price ) and Dh360 for children.

A brand new Far Turn Terrace will provide spectacular third-floor views, outdoor seating, and international dining delicacies. Early Bird pricing starts from Dh2,080 for adults (Dh2,600 full price ) and Dh360 for children.

The Terrace, one of Meydan’s most prime viewing areas, offers ample seating options, complete with afternoon tea, gourmet sandwiches, and a huge variety of international dishes for evening service.

Divided into two sections, one with free flow seating with early bird tickets are Dh2,400 (Dh3,000 full price) and Dh360 for children. Section two, perfect for corporate entertaining, accepting reservations for tables of 10 at a rate of Dh2,880 per person (Dh3,600 per person full price).

Dining at the Dubai World Cup

This year, there are several VIP hospitality options to choose from.

The Winner’s Circle, located on Level 2 overlooking the parade ring, will feature a four-course set menu, afternoon tea, and free-flow Champagne from Dh4,000.

Paddock View Restaurant by Mosimann’s – the renowned British culinary institution debuts in Dubai with fine dining, afternoon tea, and an international buffet complemented by premium beverages, including free-flowing bubbly. Packages from Dh5,000.

Silks Restaurant by The MAINE – the retro-vintage American eatery returns to Meydan Racecourse, offering signature dishes and premium cocktails. Priced from Dh6,500.

The Parade Ring Restaurant by Madinat Jumeirah – the vibrant hub of the raceday- is taking table reservations and features an oyster and caviar station, raw bar, and carvery, alongside premium beverages and cocktails. Priced from Dh8,000.

The Private Hospitality Suites is a private suite that gives views of the track and a dedicated team to bring guests’ experience to life. It is best for groups starting from 10 to 100 guests, inclusive of premium beverages and Champagne. Priced from Dh 5,750 per regular suite and Dh6,750 for central suites, with limited availability.