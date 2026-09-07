Dubai Racing Carnival returns with new hospitality options

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026–27 Dubai Racing Carnival, with Meydan Racecourse set to welcome racegoers back from November 6, Friday, for another spectacular season of world-class horseracing, exceptional hospitality and unforgettable Fridays throughout Dubai's winter season.

With prices from just Dhs10 for General Admisson, Dhs 75 for Paddock Garden and hospitality packages starting from just Dhs 345, there’s no better time to enjoy one of Dubai’s most loved Friday traditions.

Recognised as one of Dubai's premier sporting and lifestyle events, the Dubai Racing Carnival brings together international racing, premium dining, vibrant entertainment and unique hospitality experiences, making Meydan one of the city's must-visit destinations from November through to March.

This season introduces an exciting collection of new restaurants and hospitality experiences across Meydan Racecourse, giving guests even more ways to enjoy a day at the races. New venues Bisou, Alba and Himitsu join the Carnival's hospitality portfolio, offering a fresh selection of dining concepts throughout the season.

Dubai Racing Club has also partnered with The Meydan Hotel to introduce a new hospitality experience within the renowned Silks Restaurant. Located on the third floor of the Grandstand, the venue combines panoramic views of both the racetrack and Parade Ring with a five-hour gourmet buffet, premium beverages, and reserved seating, creating an ideal setting for families, friends and corporate groups.

Alongside these new additions, many of Meydan's most popular race day experiences return for the new season. The Parade Ring Lounge once again places guests at the heart of the action, while the ever-popular Finish Line Brunch offers a lively social atmosphere overlooking the track.

Dubai Racing Carnival Memberships are also now available, offering access to all 16 race meetings throughout the season. Hosted at Horsemen’s Lounge on level 1, memberships include premium viewing, five hours of hospitality and exclusive race day benefits.

A range of private hospitality suites are available throughout the season, providing an exceptional setting for client entertaining, celebrations and corporate events.

Ahead of the opening meeting, the popular behind-the-scenes stable tours will also return from October, giving racing fans a unique opportunity to experience life behind the scenes at Meydan and meet the horses before the season begins.

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, said: "Each season Dubai Racing Club continuse to enhance the guest experience at Meydan Racecourse, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy, whether you're joining us for the racing, the hospitality, the dining or simply to experience the unique atmosphere of the Dubai Racing Carnival. We're delighted to introduce a number of exciting new hospitality experiences this season, while continuing to build on many of the favourites our guests have come to know and love. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time visitors for another memorable season."