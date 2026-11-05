Dubai Racing Carnival: New season promises world-class action at Meydan

The iconic Meydan racecourse is all set for a brand new season of the Dubai Racing Carnival with the opening night on Friday set to welcome some of the finest horses in the seven-race card.

The 2026-2027 season, which starts on November 6 and finishes on March 12, will see 16 race meetings, including three feature race days — Festive Friday, Fashion Friday and Emirates Super Saturday.

Meydan will then gear up for the grand finale — the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup night — on March 27.

Among the most iconic racing events in the world, the Dubai World Cup will once again draw the best horses, trainers and jockeys.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, says the Dubai Racing Carnival 'reflects Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for sporting events'.

"We are proud that Dubai continues to be at the forefront of horseracing, drawing in top owners, trainers and decorated jockeys from across the world," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Beyond the racetrack, Dubai Racing Carnival attracts visitors, dedicated racing enthusiasts and global attention to the city, showcasing its ability to host events of the highest calibre.”

Great platform

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said the Dubai Racing Carnival is a great platform for top talent in the industry.

“The Dubai Racing Carnival reflects Dubai’s ambition to bring the world together through sporting excellence and provide an international platform for the world’s leading racing talent to compete," Sheikh Rashed said.

“Our focus is to continue enhancing the quality and international reach of the Carnival while delivering an exceptional experience for everyone visiting Meydan."

Last year, Meydan hosted the landmark 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup.

"Building on the success of last season and the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup, we look forward to welcoming racing participants and visitors from across the UAE and around the world for another outstanding season,” Sheikh Rashed said.

Following the resounding success of last season's carnival, which drew 47 international trainers from 10 racing jurisdictions, several top trainers have already shown their interest to compete this season, reflecting the international appeal of the event.

Al Monif out to impress

The new season will also see Saudi trainer Abdullah Al Monif going toe-to-toe with some of the best trainers in the world.

Al Monif will be banking on Allajayn and Brave Vekoma for glory on the opening night at Meydan.

"Horses have been a passion of mine," says Al Monif. "I actually started with showjumping, where I participated in both local and international competitions. Over time, my interest developed towards horse racing, and I became increasingly involved in the industry."

Al Monif also revealed what drew him to Dubai.

"Dubai has always been an important destination in international racing," he said.

"I saw the Carnival as a great opportunity to challenge myself, gain international experience and give our horses the chance to compete against different levels of competition.

"I also believe it is important to keep developing as a trainer, and bringing horses to Dubai is a big step in that direction."

The Saudi trainer also heaped praise on the environment around the Carnival.

"I have really enjoyed it. Dubai has a fantastic racing environment, excellent facilities and a very great racing community,” he says.

"I would particularly like to thank the DRC team, David O'Farrell, John Nicholls and the wider team for their support and hospitality since our arrival.

"Moving horses and establishing a team in a new country always comes with challenges, but everyone has been very helpful, and I genuinely appreciate that.

"We are here to learn, compete and build something for the future. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a successful journey in Dubai."