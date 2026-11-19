As the latest round of the Dubai Racing Carnival takes place on Friday, all eyes will be on the Dubai Creek Mile, the biggest event of the night.

The Listed race on the dirt will see several top horses in action at Meydan, including Meydaan, who recorded an impressive third-place finish in the $12 million Dubai World Cup last March.

Meydaan also recently finished third in a Conditions race at Wolverhampton, and trainer Ed Crisford is happy with how the horse has shaped up for the challenge.

“This is very much just to start his campaign on dirt,” said the trainer. “He had a really lovely summer off and a nice run round Wolverhampton and this looks like a suitable option. A mile is definitely on the short side for him and he’ll improve with racing and appreciate a step up in trip.”

One of the other big contenders on Friday is Heart Of Honor, who finished seventh in the 2026 Dubai World Cup.

“This time we knew we weren’t going to travel him anywhere else so we could structure his summer around being ready for November,” trainer Jamie Osborne said.

“I think he’s benefitted from the break, he looks fantastic and is a mature, strong horse now. His form tailed off a bit last year but I hope that won’t be the case this year.

“This trip might be a bit sharp for him, but it will do him no harm, and then he’ll go back to the [Listed] Entisar.”

Meanwhile, champion trainer Bhupat Seemar will field three top horses: defending champion Mendelssohn Bay, Zandvoort and Diamond Dealer, a dual course-and-distance winner.

“Mendelssohn Bay has been a consistently very good horse,” Seemar said. “He won this last year and was third in the [G2] Godolphin Mile. He’s in good form and has done everything right, but like most of my horses we’ll see how fit they are.

“Diamond Dealer could not stop improving last year. He won four for us and then was fourth in the [G2] Godolphin Mile. He’s a very big horse so he might need the run the first time.

“Zandvoort improved all season last year. He won the Jebel Ali Classic and then participated in the Godolphin Mile. On the ratings he’s a little bit behind them, but he’s training quite well.”

Dylan Cunha, the UK-based South African trainer, will launch G2 winner Prague into the dirt race.

“We gave him all the time he needed and he’s really come back to himself. I think he’s looking great now – as good as when he won the Group 2 [2024 Joel Stakes],” said Cunha. “We’re going to try him on dirt as he’s quite forward going and keen.”