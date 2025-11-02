Dubai-owned Notable Speech wins Breeders’ Cup Mile

The 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships unfolded at Del Mar, one of the most iconic and picturesque racetracks in the United States, delivering a weekend of high drama and breathtaking flat racing.

For Godolphin, the prestigious two-day extravaganza showcased the Dubai-owned stable’s enduring ambition to win the world’s most coveted race. Notable Speech fulfilled that quest by delivering a masterclass in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1).

With his stunning turn of foot, the homebred son of superstar stallion Dubawi, ridden with supreme confidence by William Buck, seized a gap along the rail in the stretch, before quickening impressively to surge clear and win by a length and a half from the favourite Formidable Man, the mount of John Velazquez.

The victory sealed a fourth win for Godolphin in the race in just five years and was another testament to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his timeless pursuit of sporting excellence through his global racing operation which has headquarters in Dubai and Newmarket, England.

“What Charlie and Will have done with Notable Speech over the past two or three years now is fabulous. They have completely worked him out,” said Hugh Anderson, Managing Director of Godolphin (UK and Dubai). “Well done to Will for using that amazing final furlong (speed), the pace was extraordinary. I am delighted for the whole team and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. We love Del Mar and we love the Breeders’ Cup.”

Appleby, who has turned the Californian track into a happy hunting ground, praised both the horse’s temperament and Buick’s composure. “Notable Speech was the highest-profile horse we’d ever brought here last year. He’s tailor-made for Del Mar, and his experience in Canada recently really brought him forward. Will’s ride was copybook, confident, and clinical.”

Buick called the victory ‘redemption.’

“I have been everything on this horse, a hero and a villain, but Charlie always fills me with great confidence,” said the two-time British champion jockey. “When your trainer gives you that confidence to do what’s right by the horse in the race, it helps.

“We were two rows back, but we were always going to ride the inside. When it comes off, it looks great, and when it doesn’t, you’re a villain! He is a very good horse. He’s a 2,000 Guineas winner, a Sussex Stakes winner, and should have won the Prix Jacques Le Marois this year. “

Earlier in the evening, Godolphin’s history-maker Rebel’s Romance fell agonisingly short of a third Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) crown, finishing second to the fast-finishing Ethical Diamond, who stormed home under Dylan Browne in record time. After being trapped on the rail for much of the race, Buick found daylight too late, yet Rebel’s Romance still battled on courageously.

“The winner came with a wet sail,” said Appleby. “Rebel’s Romance ran his heart out, as honest as ever. He’ll get a winter break before we plan his next campaign. Full credit to the winner, there are no excuses.”

“He will have a well-deserved break now and then do his usual winter campaign, taking in Qatar and Dubai. Then we will work it out from there.”

While Godolphin ruled the turf, Forever Young made history on dirt, becoming the first Japanese-trained horse to win the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Ryusei Saki , the son of Real Steel, already a star with victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1) and UAE Derby (G2)and a third place finish in the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1), showed courage and composure to repel a trio of America’s best middle distance horses, Sierra Leone, favourite Fiereness and Journalism, in a thrilling finish.

His success marked a defining moment for Japanese racing, the culmination of decades of breeding refinement. Forever Young’s victory proved that Japan’s Thoroughbred program, once inspired by American import Sunday Silence, a former Kentucky Derby winner and one of the most transformative horses in Japanese thoroughbred racing and breeding history, now stands as a powerhouse in its own right.