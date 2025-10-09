Dubai equine stars poised for glory at Newmarket’s festival

Britain’s historic Rowley Mile course in Newmarket will once again be bathed in royal blue this weekend as Godolphin, Darley, and Dubai’s leading owners and breeders take centre stage at the Dubai Future Champions Festival at the sport’s spiritual home.

The two-day festival, heavily supported by Godolphin and Darley, the breeding and ownership arms of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s global operations, is widely regarded as the crown jewel of Newmarket’s autumn racing season, which is renowned for unearthing future Classic champions.

The opening day features a mouth-watering seven-race card anchored by the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile, a key indicator of the next year’s 1,000 Guineas, the first of five Classics that make up the British calendar.

Among the leading contenders in a race that has attracted eleven runners is Dance to the Music, a beautifully named two-year-old colt by Godolphin’s flagship stallion Dubawi. Trained by Charlie Appleby and the mount of two-time British champion jockey William Buick, Dance to the Music represents the same connections that won this race last year with Desert Flower. Godolphin’s record in the Fillies’ Mile is outstanding and boasts four previous wins, including an unforgettable hat-trick between 2010 and 2012 with White Moonshine, Lyric of Light, and Certify.

Adding royal interest to the field from Dubai is Venetian Lace, who represents Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince. The son of 2019 Epsom Derby hero Masar has already impressed in his 2025 juvenile campaign with solid performances across five starts, including a debut win at Newmarket this year in January.

The opposition is led by Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten Precise, while Legacy Link from the powerful John and Thady Gosden yard adds further depth to an elite field packed with Classic potential.

Godolphin legacy honoured

Another highlight of Friday’s card is the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (G3), a race named in honour of one of the most celebrated fillies in British racing history. Trained by the legendary Sir Henry Cecil and owned by Sheikh Mohammed, Oh So Sharp famously completed the Fillies’ Triple Crown in 1985, winning the 1,000 Guineas, Oaks, and St Leger. This legacy continues to this day through the Darley and Godolphin breeding empires.

This year’s renewal of the seven-furlong contest could see that story come full circle as Mubasimah, raced by Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, an accomplished shooter who competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics and has won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Games, bids to follow in the footsteps of her legendary sire, Frankel, who won on all 14 of his career races,

Already a winner over course and distance, Mubasimah will be partnered by champion jockey Oisin Murphy in what promises to be one of the afternoon’s most anticipated contests.

The Old Rowley Cup Handicap, another Friday feature, adds further Dubai flavour with Godolphin’s Dangerman (William Buick) and Shadwell’s Munsif (Ray Dawson) among a quartet of Dubai-owned raiders that include Yabher (William Haggas) and Minhad, representing Emirati endurance and flat-racing trainer Ismail Mohammed.

Saturday spectacle: Dewhurst Day

Saturday’s card is headlined by the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1), arguably the most prestigious two-year-old race in Europe and a pivotal race for future champions. Godolphin, Darley, and Emirates Airline sponsors dominate the undercard, reflecting the deep connection between Dubai and British racing.

The marathon Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap over 2m2f brings a fitting close to the festival on Saturday.