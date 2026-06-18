Dubai celebrates Moonfall victory as Trawlerman's Gold Cup bid falls just short

'Ladies' Day' at Royal Ascot delivered the drama and excellence that have made the meeting one of the most celebrated events in world racing. While Dubai connections were ultimately denied victory in the feature race of the afternoon, the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup, they were far from leaving empty-handed.

For the third consecutive day at the royal meeting, a Dubai-owned horse claimed a major prize as Moonfall, representing the family of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, landed the prestigious Britannia Stakes. It was another reminder of the enduring influence of UAE racing on one of Britain's grandest sporting stages.

Yet the story of the day belonged not to a winner, but to a horse whose courage captured the imagination of Ascot.

Just months after battling for his life in an equine intensive care unit over Easter, Godolphin's veteran stayer Trawlerman returned to the racecourse and produced one of the bravest performances of his distinguished career when finishing a gallant second in the Gold Cup, the ultimate test of stamina, class and determination.

For much of the 4,000-metre contest, it appeared that Trawlerman was about to write another remarkable chapter in his illustrious story.

Ridden by William Buick and sporting protective goggles to shield eyes that had recently become sensitive to sunlight, the eight-year-old made the running throughout and looked set to defend the title he won so memorably last year successfully. Turning into the two-and-a-half-furlong home straight, he surged clear and briefly had the field under pressure.

However, having not raced at all this season following a disrupted preparation, the final yards proved just beyond him. In a thrilling finish, Aidan O'Brien's younger challenger Scandinavia, partnered by Ryan Moore, gradually wore down the brave Godolphin star to snatch victory by a head on the line.

The defeat did little to diminish Trawlerman's achievement. Having overcome serious illness earlier in the year, simply reaching the starting gate had been an accomplishment. To come within strides of retaining one of Royal Ascot's most coveted prizes elevated the performance to something far more meaningful than a result.

Joint-trainer John Gosden could not have summed up the emotions any better.

"He's an eight-year-old taking on the brilliant, talented new boy on the beat," Gosden said. "That he's done this considering how ill he was, he's run an unbelievable race."

There was, however, no taking away from the achievement of O'Brien, who brought up a remarkable century of Royal Ascot winners. The Ballydoyle maestro, synonymous with success at the royal meeting for nearly three decades, described the milestone as "an honour and a privilege" while paying tribute to the vast team behind his operation.

"It’s very special, a very special day for myself and everybody at Ballydoyle," said O'Brien, whose first Royal Ascot winner came with Harbour Master in 1997.

"There are so many people involved in helping a horse get this far. Ryan gave him an absolute peach of a ride.

"One hundred winners is incredible, really. It’s something we would never dream of because for that to happen is hard to believe."

Dubai's presence at Royal Ascot remained firmly in the spotlight earlier in the afternoon when Moonfall captured the Britannia Stakes. Australian jockey Zac Lloyd added a Royal Ascot victory to his growing list of achievements, steering the George Boughey-trained runner to success in the colours of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

The victory was Lloyd's first at the famous meeting and his fourth winner in Britain since arriving earlier this month. It also handed Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's family a second winner of the week following Bow Echo's success on the opening day.

Moonfall's triumph ensured that for the third consecutive day of the royal meeting, a Dubai-owned horse had captured a major prize, underlining the enduring influence of Emirati owners on one of the world's most prestigious racing stages.

The Gold Cup may have slipped from Dubai's grasp in the final strides. Still, Trawlerman's courage, Moonfall's victory and another memorable Royal Ascot performance ensured the UAE's racing colours flew proudly on one of racing’s grandest stages.