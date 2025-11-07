Dubai: 10 reasons to attend the races at Meydan this season

The Dubai Racing Carnival is back with the first race meeting scheduled for Friday, November 7, at Meydan.

And this season is going to be bigger, bolder, and more spectacular than ever. From world-class racing and brand-new dining destinations to glamorous fashion moments and unmissable entertainment, here are ten reasons why the Meydan Racecourse is the place to be this winter.

World-class racing

The new season kicks off on Friday, bringing together some of the finest

horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the globe. Meydan has proudly hosted The World’s Best Racehorse for two consecutive years — Equinox (2023) and Laurel River (2024). The question is: who will be crowned the next global superstar? Be there to witness racing history in the making.

Trackside Dining Experience

Introducing The Trackside — Meydan’s newest culinary hotspot. Enjoy unbeatable views of the finish line while savouring a refined, multi-course menu with expertly curated bevearges. It’s racing, reimagined.

Dubai’s most-loved restaurants

Some of Dubai’s top culinary names are joining the action this season. Masti, a Michelin Guide favourite, takes over The Winner’s Circle, while The MAINE brings its signature New England-inspired seafood and brasserie classics to feature race nights.

Get closer than ever

VIP Hospitality guests enjoy exclusive access to the Parade Ring, while all racegoers can visit the Saddling Garden for a behind-the-scenes look as the horses prepare to race. It’s the closest you can get to the sport’s most exhilarating moments.

The Paddock Garden

The ever-popular Paddock Garden returns with an exciting lineup of foodie favourites, including Little Fox by Rowley’s, Salt among others. Add to that live music, a buzzing atmosphere, and you’ve got the perfect laid-back night under the lights.

Your chance to win big

The fun doesn’t stop at the finish line. From the fan-favourite Faces at the

Races competition to cash prizes, the Pick 7 prediction game, and even car giveaways, there are more ways than ever to be part of the winning circle.

The unmatched fashion scene

Racing and style go hand in hand — and Meydan is where Dubai’s most fashionable racegoers shine. Expect a parade of chic outfits, statement hats, and sharp tailoring, all set against the backdrop of one of Dubai’s most iconic venues.

The millinery exhibition

Hats off to the style! Celebrate craftsmanship and creativity at the Millinery Exhibition, coming to Meydan in January 2026. Explore exquisite designs from world-renowned hat makers — and even purchase your perfect race-day piece. Racing and shopping? Count us in.

The ultimate entertaining destination

Whether you’re hosting clients, colleagues, family, or friends, a night at the races combines premium hospitality with world-class sporting action. From Christmas parties and Iftars to corporate dinners and private celebrations, the Dubai Racing Club team can curate the perfect bespoke event experience for you.

Exceptional value for money

With tickets starting from just Dh75, a night at Meydan offers unmatched value. Enjoy five hours of world-class racing, live entertainment, and all-inclusive hospitality packages featuring unlimited food and drinks. Don’t miss out on season memberships, which include access to the world’s most spectacular race day — the Dubai World Cup 2026.