Double delight for Herholdt at Meydan

Celtic Voyager wins the Lincoln Presidential Handicap. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 10:36 PM

Sunday meetings give an opportunity for some different names to get on the scoresheet at Meydan Racecourse and jockey Francois Herholdt had plenty to celebrate after riding his first UAE winner for more than 20 years... followed by his second.

Successful here back in 2001, when racing took place at the Nad Al Sheba track, this was a first Meydan win for the South African, who is based in Ras Al Khaimah with trainer Rashed Bouresly.

Riding Invincibly in the featured Lincoln Navigator Handicap, over 2000metres on turf, they were one of several partnerships to win from the front on the seven-race card. Kicking clear in the final furlong, the five-year-old was too strong at the line for second Poster Paint and hot favourite Sense Of Wisdom, who flew home too late under William Buick.

Herholdt made it two later on, giving trainer Mohammad Mardood his first win when guiding Celtic Voyager to success in the closing Lincoln Presidential Handicap, over 1200metres on turf.

Three of the evening's winners were returning after just a week’s break. One of them was Zucchini, who won for the second time in six days in the Lincoln Nautilus Handicap, over 2000metres on turf.

Trainer Ahmad Bin Harmash opted to switch the gelding to grass for the first time in three years and he seemed to enjoy it, bowling along in front under Ray Dawson. Both Last Light and Dublin Pharoah threw down challenges close home but Zucchini was too strong by a neck.

Dawson had earlier hit the crossbar on Vasilakos, who was second to Grand Dubai in the Al Tayer Motors Handicap, over 2000metres on dirt. The Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained five-year-old had been second here a week ago and this time made every post a winning one under Bernardo Pinheiro, sticking out his neck for a length and a quarter success.

It was also a Red Letter day for jockey Gabriel Malune who rode his first UAE winner when Legend Of Cannes took the Lincoln Corsair Maiden, over 1600metres on turf. Making his third appearance, the son of Cairo Prince was another to win from the front, charging into the straight well clear of his rivals and having plenty in hand at the line, beating stablemate Sharar by two lengths.

Salem Bin Ghadayer and Mickael Barzalona’s season is going along swimmingly and they combined for a third winner of the weekend when Hyde Park led from gate to wire in the Lincoln Handicap, over 1600metres on dirt.