Costa and De Sousa make flying start as UAE racing season finds early rhythm

Far from the global spotlight of the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, the UAE flat racing season began to build momentum over the weekend, with action at both Jebel Ali Racecourse on Saturday and Abu Dhabi Turf Club on Sunday setting an early competitive tone.

At Jebel Ali, the season opener belonged to resident trainer Michael Costa, who made a flying start with a superb hat-trick of victories at his home track. The Australian handler, who has finished runner-up in each of the past two seasons to Bhupat Seemar and Musabbeh Al Mheiri, signaled his intent to go one better this time with a display of precision training.

Costa’s trio of winners, Malhouf, Attwaal, and Elraaed showcased both his stable’s strength in depth and the effectiveness of his partnership with reigning UAE champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

The highlight of the afternoon came when Elraaed capped a memorable treble for trainer Michael Costa, powering home under Silvestre De Sousa to capture the Season Opening Cup in fine style. Earlier, Malhouf had launched Costa’s winning run with a determined victory in the Al Shafar Investment Stakes, before Attwaal and De Sousa teamed up again to claim the Opening Day Sprint Stakes.

It was a statement weekend for both trainer and jockey, with Costa already sending out six winners, while De Sousa, the ever-reliable Brazilian and 2014 Dubai World Cup-winning jockey, adding five victories to his name, including four for Costa.

The reigning UAE champion rider, who returned to the Emirates last season and swiftly claimed the title, praised the Jebel Ali stable’s preparation.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities Michael and the team are giving me,” De Sousa said at Jebel Ali Racecourse. “To get two winners on the first day is a great start. The horses are fit, happy, and running well, and Michael has his string in top order.”

Asked about his title defense, De Sousa was typically composed: “It’s a long season with good competition, Tadhg (O’Shea), Richie (Mullen), and Connor (Beasley, they’re all very competitive and top-class riders. The main thing is to stay safe, stay focused, and try to deliver a winner at every meeting.”

On Sunday at Abu Dhabi, Costa and De Sousa continued their strong run as Faattik powered home to take the Guardians of Glory Sprint, giving the pair a third success at the venue this season.

The early season results suggest that trainer Michael Costa has his s runners in good order and is ready to mount a serious title challenge. Costa’s consistency could prove decisive across the long UAE winter.

But if last weekend’s form is anything to go by, Jebel Ali's yellow silks could be the ones setting the pace in the championship race.