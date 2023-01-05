Carnival heavyweights look to continue dominance

Godolphin's Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby are well represented on opening day of Meydan racing extravaganza

Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023

Between them, Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby have won over 375 races at the Dubai World Cup Carnival and the mighty Godolphin pairing will be looking to once again dominate proceedings when the world’s most popular racing festival returns for its 19th edition.

An army of 15 horses will represent Bin Suoroor and Appleby in the first of nine high-quality Carnival meetings that will lead up to Super Saturday on March 4, the traditional dress rehearsal for the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup extravaganza on March 25.

But before the iconic meeting, which will bring the curtain down on the 2022-2023 UAE racing season. there is plenty to play for starting on Friday, where the seven-race card boasts four enthralling Group races.

The showpiece races, or races as is the case on Friday, are the opening rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabian horses. It is a tradition that began way back in 1996 and has endured and evolved into a mouth-watering teaser for the rest of the cosmopolitan Carnival.

Godolphin is not represented in either of the races, preferring to focus their firepower on the other Pattern races in the evening.

In their absence the Group 2 thoroughbred version of the 1,600 metres contest on dirt, appears to have an open look despite the presence of several locally-trained stars led by Secret Ambition, last year’s runner-up and stable companion Kafoo, who was third on that occasion behind the winner Golden Goal.

UAE champion trainer Bhupat Seemar, who saddles both of them, is also represented by two other gallopers from Zabeel Stables in the shape of Desert Peace and Discovery Island.

Seemar and former champion handler Doug Watson emerged as sparring partners last season and the latter will once again hope to throw his best punch at his rival in the form of the seven-year-old Golden Goal who landed the Al Maktoum Challenge spoils 12 months ago.

Watson relies on quality and quantity in a bid to win the contest for the third time after Barbecue Eddie in 2013 and Kimbear n 2020.

The Red Stables master’s quintet also includes Dubai Creek Mile hero Prince Eiji, Everfast, Midnight Sands, and Watson flag bearer Thegreatcollection.

The trainer said: “We learned a lot tactically about Prince Eiji in the Creek Mile as he could not get the lead but quickened nicely from off the pace and stayed on well.

“We always planned to run a few as we are lucky enough to have a good team of dirt milers and they all go there in good form. Hopefully, they can all run well.”

Desert Wisdom, winner of the Group 3 Burj Nahaar last season, the 2019 Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R3 winner Capezzano, Turkey’s Final Dance, last season’s Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile scorer Algiers all add spice to one of Dubai racing’s most iconic contests.

Meanwhile, Appleby and Bin Suroor look to hold the aces in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort where they account for three of the 15 runners in the seven-furlong turf race.

Appleby’s Royal Ascot hero Noble Truth looks the one to beat with Al Marmoon Stables companion Al Suhail also looking to have strong claims.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: “Noble Truth hasn’t raced since Royal Ascot but I have been happy with his prep going into this. Whatever he does on Friday, I would expect there to be a bit of improvement to come afterwards.

“Noble Truth is a natural pace-setter, so he will be up at the front end, while Al Suhail will probably adopt his usual waiting race.

“Al Suhail boasts some good form at Meydan and is in good order. He has a wide draw [15] to overcome but his preparation has gone well and this is probably his ideal trip these days,” he added.

“They are both in good shape and should be competitive.”

Godolphin also have a strong presence in the evening’s other two turf races with six contenders in the 12-furlong Dubai Racing Club Classic handicap. They include the Appleby-trained trio of Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes' fourth Walk Of Stars. Newmarket handicap scorer Dhahabi and First Ruler.

Saeed bin Suroor is triple-handed in the same race, with Newbury handicap winner Marching Army lining up alongside all-weather winner Nader and last season’s Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy third Global Heat.

One of the stars of the last two seasons at the Carnival was the Appleby-trained speedball Man Of Promise who makes his season debut over the shortest distance of five furlongs in the Listed Ertijaal Dubai Dash.

Besides a third-place finish in the Al Quoz Sprint, the son of Into Mischief easily landed the last two renewals of the Listed Dubai Sprint before flying home a five-length winner of the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on Super Saturday in 2022.

Appleby, who is also represented by seasoned sprinter Lazuli, commented: “Man Of Promise and Lazuli is Carnival veterans now and appear to be in good order. Five furlongs might be on the sharper side for Man Of Promise but he is fresh and well, while Lazuli likes racing over this course and distance. They both received favourable draws and should be very competitive.”

Another star from last season making his season debut is the Bhupat Seemar-trained Switzerland who lines up in the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes. Switzerland gifted Seemar a precious first Group 1 victory in what was his first season as a licensed handler, when he streaked home in the Group 1 Golden Shaheen.

“He seems to be in good form and we are hoping for a big run under his optimum conditions,” said Seemar.

The meeting opens with the Purebred Arabian version of the Al Maktoum Challenge, a Group 1 contest over 1600 metres, where all eyes will be on the lightly-raced but hugely impressive winner of the Madjani Stakes at Meydan, Kerless Del Roc.

